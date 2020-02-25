Red Cross: Be a hero, help people in need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets; go to redcross.org/take-a-class to register for a class in lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid; or log onto redcross.org/volunteer to become a volunteer in the Auburn community and beyond. To contact the central New York chapter by phone, call (315) 234-2200.

Every day, people in our community rely on Red Cross volunteers for support. There are many ways you can be volunteer hero too for neighbors in need.

Here are a few examples:

• Disaster Action Team member: When a disaster like a home fire displaces a family from their home, trained volunteers respond to ensure that they don’t face it alone. As part of a team, help local families by wrapping a blanket around their shoulders, addressing urgent needs like food and a safe place to stay, and connecting them with recovery assistance.

• Home Fire Campaign volunteer: Want to spend a rewarding day teaming with fellow volunteers to help local families in need? Install free smoke alarms and help residents create home fire escape plans through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has saved hundreds of lives.