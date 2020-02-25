Red Cross: Be a hero, help people in need

Not all heroes wear capes, but some wear a Red Cross vest.
During March — which the president of the U.S. has proclaimed as American Red Cross Month for more than 75 years — the central New York chapter celebrates our volunteer heroes and asks people in the Auburn area to be a hero too by becoming a volunteer, giving blood or learning skills that save lives.
Every day, families rely on Red Cross volunteers for urgent relief and hope during crises. We honor their service during Red Cross Month, and throughout the year, and ask you to join them to make a difference.
Volunteers represent more than 90% of our workforce and help people every day — often after home fires, which represent the most common disaster for Red Cross responders. Just in the past year, local volunteers helped 256 families impacted by home fires in central New York.
Volunteers made more than 500 homes safer by installing nearly 1,000 free smoke alarms while helping residents develop a fire escape plan and complete a fire safety checklist through the Home Fire Campaign; enrolled nearly 14,000 people in first aid, CPR and other life-saving skills; provided about 900 case services to military members, veterans and their families via Service to the Armed Forces; and collected over 36,000 blood donations from volunteer donors.
In addition to Cayuga, the local chapter serves Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties.
You can visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment to donate blood or platelets; go to redcross.org/take-a-class to register for a class in lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid; or log onto redcross.org/volunteer to become a volunteer in the Auburn community and beyond. To contact the central New York chapter by phone, call (315) 234-2200.
Every day, people in our community rely on Red Cross volunteers for support. There are many ways you can be volunteer hero too for neighbors in need.
Here are a few examples:
• Disaster Action Team member: When a disaster like a home fire displaces a family from their home, trained volunteers respond to ensure that they don’t face it alone. As part of a team, help local families by wrapping a blanket around their shoulders, addressing urgent needs like food and a safe place to stay, and connecting them with recovery assistance.
• Home Fire Campaign volunteer: Want to spend a rewarding day teaming with fellow volunteers to help local families in need? Install free smoke alarms and help residents create home fire escape plans through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has saved hundreds of lives.
• Blood donor ambassador: Are you friendly and outgoing? Red Cross blood donor ambassadors ensure that blood donors have a pleasant and fulfilling experience from the moment they arrive at a blood drive to the moment they leave.
• Blood transportation specialist: Are you a dependable, safe and courteous driver, and looking for a meaningful way to help save lives? You can be the critical link between blood donors and recipients. Volunteers are responsible for regular routes and are on standby for emergency runs.
As we approach American Red Cross Month, we thank our volunteers and community partners who make our work possible.
Dan Hartman is regional communications program manager for the American Red Cross Western and Central New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or email info.cny@redcross.org.