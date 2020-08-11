Red Cross: Become a blood services donor ambassador

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The American Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood or platelets for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. The need for blood products remains constant, but blood drives continue to be canceled due to COVID-19. It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and we want to emphasize those safety precautions and the need for volunteers to be at the center of facilitating them.

Those safety precautions include checking the temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy. The Red Cross has a high priority need right now for volunteers to help with this mission. In addition to temperature screening, blood services donor ambassadors also greet donors and assist with the initial intake, and help ensure donors have a positive experience. Volunteers enjoy the amazing satisfaction that comes along with playing a role in someone else’s life, giving back to your community and gaining new skills along the way.

The need for blood is constant, as is the need to keep going and ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and donors. If you’re wondering how you can help during this ongoing pandemic, please consider volunteering as a screener.