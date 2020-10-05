Red Cross: Blood drive to honor longtime Auburn supporter

"Take an hour to save a life.” — That was the self-proclaimed motto of Jack Miller, an Auburn resident and lifelong American Red Cross blood donor and volunteer. Jack passed away in July, leaving behind his loving wife and family.
To honor Jack’s legacy of community giving, the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. During this uncertain time, the Red Cross needs the ongoing support of blood donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to ensure blood products are available for patients when they need it. As a thank you, all who come to donate will receive a free SaveAround coupon book and a special giveaway in Jack’s honor.
Jack began donating blood as a college student at the University of Pennsylvania, and continued to give throughout his adult life. In his retirement, he became a volunteer with the Cayuga County Red Cross blood services team while continuing his personal dedication to rolling up a sleeve to help others.
In June 2000, after 52 years and 340 units donated, Jack learned he needed a daily medication that would defer him indefinitely from giving blood. Jack viewed this as simply “another door opening.” That same year, he turned his time and tireless efforts toward managing a monthly blood drive held at the Auburn United Methodist Church. This special drive soon became known as “Jack’s drive,” the output of which he proudly grew by more than double, consistently averaging 100 donors or more and impacting tens of thousands of lives over the years.
“When I think about Jack, it brings a smile to my face. I can still see him with one of his many Red Cross T-shirts on, which he wore with such pride,” said Roberta Kryk, a Red Cross account manager in Rochester.
The Oct. 15 blood drive will take place where “Jack’s drive” happened monthly for nearly two decades. In honor of his stewardship of the Red Cross’ lifesaving mission, Jack’s family and drive organizers are aiming to collect 100 units of blood for patients in need. To support social distancing, appointments are strongly encouraged by visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or using the Blood Donor App.
Over the years, Jack built a resume of accolades, including Volunteer of the Year (2001-2002), Individual Outstanding Contributions Award (2004), Blood Services Volunteer Award and Real Heroes Blood Donor Award (2013).
“Jack’s commitment to the local blood donors and hospital recipients is well-known and respected by many. His personal touch and sense of caring paired with a tenacious spirit made him a shining star in our Red Cross family, and he will be greatly missed” said Shawn O’Hargan, regional market manager, American Red Cross Blood Services.
The Miller family has asked that, in addition to giving the gift of life on Oct. 15, any contributions in Jack’s memory be made to the American Red Cross, 825 John St., West Henrietta, NY 14586 (Memo: "In Memory of Jack Miller").
Katie Potter is regional external communications manager for the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.
