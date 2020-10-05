Red Cross: Blood drive to honor longtime Auburn supporter

"Take an hour to save a life.” — That was the self-proclaimed motto of Jack Miller, an Auburn resident and lifelong American Red Cross blood donor and volunteer. Jack passed away in July, leaving behind his loving wife and family.

To honor Jack’s legacy of community giving, the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn. During this uncertain time, the Red Cross needs the ongoing support of blood donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to ensure blood products are available for patients when they need it. As a thank you, all who come to donate will receive a free SaveAround coupon book and a special giveaway in Jack’s honor.

Jack began donating blood as a college student at the University of Pennsylvania, and continued to give throughout his adult life. In his retirement, he became a volunteer with the Cayuga County Red Cross blood services team while continuing his personal dedication to rolling up a sleeve to help others.