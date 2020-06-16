Red Cross: Blood need in hospitals becomes urgent

The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, hospital demand for blood products has grown by 30 percent after sharply declining in early April amid this rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, blood drives continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed. Donors are needed to make and keep scheduled appointments to help meet the current need.
Blood donations are essential to ensuring the health of the community and the Red Cross must continue to collect lifesaving blood to ensure we do not face another public health crisis. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion. That someone may be a car accident victim, a child battling cancer or a mother experiencing childbirth complications. There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross urgently needs the help of donors to ensure blood products are readily available for patients. Thanks to Amazon, all those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Auburn-area blood donation opportunities through June 30:
• June 17: noon to 5 p.m., Cayuga Onondaga BOCES, 1879 West Genesee St. Road, Aurelius;
• June 18: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn;
• June 19: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nucor Steel, York Street, Auburn;
• June 25: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Union Springs Academy, Spring Street, Union Springs;
• June 26: 2 to 7 p.m., Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius;
• June 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road; Aurelius.
Katie Potter is an external communications manager for American Red Cross Biomedical Services. For more information, call (315) 234-2200.
