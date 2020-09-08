Red Cross: Cayuga County volunteer remembers 9/11 response

Hotels opened in Times Square where we were housed. There was no traffic, no people walking around. The city that never sleeps was silent.

Every day was different; one minute we were feeding volunteers, looking for dry socks or a sweatshirt, and then we would be sent to hangars down by the water that were set up as assistance centers to feed families awaiting news on a loved one. New York City is very diverse, so each hangar was set up for a specific culture with ethnic foods and some volunteers who could speak their language and help with paperwork. So much sadness on their faces. They would see us, in Red Cross clothing, and try to tell us who or what they needed. I didn’t speak all the different languages, most of us couldn’t, so there were a lot of smiles, hugging and praying if they wanted. Just letting them know they were not alone, and we were by their sides, mattered.

This was an unusual assignment. It was one that no one ever wants to go through, but we were there. We were able to comfort, feed, listen and lend a hand to those affected and to the volunteers, whoever needed some support. I still have a shopping bag with morning papers for the weeks I was there. One day I’ll be ready to open them and remember the details. Not yet.

The Red Cross will be there no matter where or how horrific the disaster is. You, too, can make a difference in people’s lives. Just reach out and find your niche. During difficult times, we all need to be positive and give back to help those in crisis. For more information on becoming a disaster volunteer, please go to redcross.org/volunteer or email wcny.vsrecruitment@redcross.org.

Sandi Mettler has been a Red Cross Disaster Services volunteer for more than 30 years, and currently serves as Cayuga County community volunteer leader. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

