Red Cross: Cayuga County volunteer remembers 9/11 response

On Sept. 11, 2001, I was an emergency service director for CAP Cayuga/Seneca and was anxious to complete my goal for the day: wrapping up the reports for the summer feeding for the city of Auburn. I heard a lot of commotion in the lobby and went to see what was happening. Everyone’s eyes were glued to the TV screen as we watched the footage of the towers, the field in Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. I think everyone can remember where they were and what they were doing on the frightful day when the news broke. At about 11 a.m., I received the call from the American Red Cross asking me to go to New York City. After getting approval from my work, I got my assignment.
A team from several counties met at the Syracuse airport, picked up a rental car and drove as far as the Tappan Zee Bridge. From there, we were escorted in, military style, to Ground Zero.
Smoke, sirens, people, emergency vehicles everywhere. The smell was the worst. A school near Ground Zero was used as a staging site. We did mass feeding there and handed out supplies as needed. The biggest request was for dry socks and boots, as the workers’ feet were soaked from the rubble. The gym across the street was used for showers and cots were set up for people who needed a break. A nearby church was closed at first, but then opened and remained open for those who needed prayers.
Like any national job you go to, organization early on is difficult, but this was even more so. Security was tight, Ground Zero was closed off completely. As we were bused in and out, we had to display our security badges to move around. Every three days we were bused to New Jersey to have new ID badges made. As we passed through neighborhoods, the streets were lined with people holding signs of loved ones unaccounted for, burning candles, and "thank you" signs for our support. That was tough to see every day.
Hotels opened in Times Square where we were housed. There was no traffic, no people walking around. The city that never sleeps was silent.
Every day was different; one minute we were feeding volunteers, looking for dry socks or a sweatshirt, and then we would be sent to hangars down by the water that were set up as assistance centers to feed families awaiting news on a loved one. New York City is very diverse, so each hangar was set up for a specific culture with ethnic foods and some volunteers who could speak their language and help with paperwork. So much sadness on their faces. They would see us, in Red Cross clothing, and try to tell us who or what they needed. I didn’t speak all the different languages, most of us couldn’t, so there were a lot of smiles, hugging and praying if they wanted. Just letting them know they were not alone, and we were by their sides, mattered.
This was an unusual assignment. It was one that no one ever wants to go through, but we were there. We were able to comfort, feed, listen and lend a hand to those affected and to the volunteers, whoever needed some support. I still have a shopping bag with morning papers for the weeks I was there. One day I’ll be ready to open them and remember the details. Not yet.
This was an unusual assignment. It was one that no one ever wants to go through, but we were there. We were able to comfort, feed, listen and lend a hand to those affected and to the volunteers, whoever needed some support. I still have a shopping bag with morning papers for the weeks I was there. One day I'll be ready to open them and remember the details. Not yet.
Sandi Mettler has been a Red Cross Disaster Services volunteer for more than 30 years, and currently serves as Cayuga County community volunteer leader.
