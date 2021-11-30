Red Cross: Celebrate Clara Barton's birthday by helping others

“You must never think of anything except the need, and how to meet it.”

These words from American Red Cross founder Clara Barton — who would have turned 200 in December — continue to serve as a guiding light for today’s Red Cross volunteers, donors and partners, who exemplify her compassion and devotion to helping others.

This generous spirit is needed now more than ever. COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on our most vulnerable neighbors, and they’re in dire straits when another crisis strikes.

That’s where our Red Cross community — of people like you — steps in to provide help and hope. This year, our Red Cross volunteers mobilized across the region to support families in the wake of devastating floods caused by hurricanes Henri and Ida, responded to 936 local disasters — primarily home fires — and provided immediate emergency assistance to 1,600 families during life’s emergencies. In turn, many of those same volunteers dedicated their time to Red Cross response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida and helping to support blood collection efforts at a time when the need for this lifesaving resource has never been greater.

It continues to be a time to take care of one another, and there is no better time as we honor Clara’s lifesaving legacy. This holiday season, you can give the ultimate gift to those in need simply by volunteering your time and talents with the Red Cross.

Your time can mean everything to an individual who needs blood. Help to save millions of lives each year by assisting as a blood donor ambassador and serving as the face of the American Red Cross for individuals donating the ultimate lifesaving element.

We encourage you to become a member of our team today and start helping to make a lifesaving difference in Cayuga County by visiting redcross.org/volunteer or contacting recruitwny@redcross.org.

You can also join us by making a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Visit redcross.org to learn more about the many ways you can help make a difference for those in need this holiday season.

Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

