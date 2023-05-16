While the American Red Cross is widely recognized for disaster relief efforts and the collection of lifesaving blood, in May, Military Appreciation Month, the spotlight is on its Service to the Armed Forces program. Nationwide, you can find Red Cross volunteers helping service members, veterans and their families. In the Red Cross of Western New York’s last fiscal year, SAF volunteers managed 2,026 cases involving active and retired military and their families, providing 3,451 distinct services.

The Red Cross provides support to the U.S. military community at every step of their career — from the time a service member takes their oath to navigating life as a veteran, and each event in between. You can find support at military hospitals, on installations locally and overseas, and through local chapter offices in every state.

Here are the stories of two Red Crossers — one national and one local — making a difference for the military community.

After a grueling journey back to the U.S., the first person most patients arriving from overseas on the Department of Defense's aeromedical evacuation missions see is the smiling face of Red Cross volunteer Deborah Trimiar.

Deborah is one of a cadre of volunteers at the facility who greet soldiers or military families living overseas who need more comprehensive medical care than their duty station or remote operational location can provide. Those arriving have a wide range of injuries — from mild to severe. Each week, a new flight arrives from Landstuhl, Germany, and lands at Joint Base Andrews in Morningside, Maryland just outside of Washington, D.C.

“Most of these men and women haven’t been back to the states in several years. This is their first time home, and it is under challenging circumstances. We want to provide that touch of home,” Deborah said.

These flights can come in at any time of the day, and arrival and departure times can change in an instant due to weather, scheduling conflicts or other unforeseen circumstances. Deborah and her colleagues say they must remain flexible with the changes. “We try our best to be here, no matter what time of night or day,” she said.

Sometimes patients don’t want to talk and, she said, that’s OK, too.

“We don’t know what they’re going through and all their challenges. We just want them to know the Red Cross is here to support them,” she said.

Then there’s the story of western New York volunteer Mike Hoplight, who is also a military veteran. The Niagara Falls native’s commitment to others goes back to age 14, when he volunteered at the Niagara Falls Boys and Girls Club, showing cartoons to younger children. Now, at age 75, he hasn’t let up a bit.

“My motto since I was 14 years old is that I am here to serve, not to be served," he said.

After nearly three decades of service to his country, Hoplight was not ready to let go of his commitment to being of service to others, which would eventually include his retired military family members. In 1996, coinciding with his retirement from the Army Reserve, Hoplight joined the Red Cross as a volunteer. Over the past 26 years he has continued to volunteer his time and talent, initially serving within the disaster services team as a mass care/shelter lead, serving as part of relief teams responding to several high-profile national disasters including hurricanes Katrina, Irene and Ike.

It has been his service to his fellow veterans in western New York as an SAF volunteer, however, that shines brightest. He is a lead volunteer at the Buffalo VA Medical Center, providing support to veterans in long-term care on Wednesday and Friday mornings and entertaining them with unique culinary celebrations such as Timbits and coffee (from the Tim Horton’s doughnut chain), Spam day, and sardine and crackers day. The celebrations may seem funny in nature, but are extremely meaningful to the veterans who partake in them.

The Buffalo VA also happens to be one of the locations in the Veterans Affairs system that offers the No Veteran Dies Alone program, designed to provide companionship at the end of life for patients who may have no remaining family members. Naturally, Hoplight sees this special role as part of his responsibility and commitment.

“We would not leave you alone on a battlefield to die, and we’re not going to leave you alone in your hospital room to die either,” he stated matter-of-factly.

The Buffalo VA counts more than 50,000 outpatients annually and, as Hoplight emphatically states, “It’s our duty to treat them right.” He does just that not only in Buffalo, but at the Batavia VA as well. Still, despite all that he has contributed, it is Hoplight who extends gratitude to the Red Cross.

“I’m just grateful that the Red Cross has given me the opportunity to still serve,” he said. “That’s the most important thing to me ... to serve this country.”

(To learn more about the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program, visit our website.)