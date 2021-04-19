Red Cross: COVID-19 makes home fire safety even more urgent

It’s hard to believe it has been a year since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and took over our lives.
So much has changed, and that includes the efforts of the American Red Cross to educate families on home fire safety.
Did you know that in case of a fire, you may only have two minutes to get out safely?
Since homeschooling is the way of the times in many instances lately, now is an opportune time to cover home fire safety and making an escape plan with your family.
It’s something the American Red Cross of Western New York is working to cover with families in Cayuga County and across our community, particularly now through mid-May. In years past, that meant in-person home fire safety and smoke alarm installation.
In this new environment, the Red Cross wants to help you cover these lifesaving topics virtually through its 2021 Sound the Alarm/Homes Made Safer campaign. This campaign seeks to educate families on ways to prevent and prepare in the event a fire breaks out in your home.
A free 15-minute virtual session will cover topics like how to check smoke alarms, and how to develop a two-minute plan to safely evacuate your home. The session also has some prevention tips for you to start a discussion with family on the topic of fires.
Does everyone in the house know where the fire extinguisher is? Has it been tested lately? Does everyone know how to use it? Have you established a location outside of the house where everyone should meet? And do young members of the household know how to dial 911, and understand what that means?
With so many children and families working from home, it’s so important to cover the simple things with them — things that could help save a life.
Home fires haven’t stopped in the wake of COVID-19, and neither has the Red Cross. In 2020, Red Cross volunteers responded to 172 incidents within Cayuga County and the Greater Rochester region, primarily home fires, and provided emergency assistance to 1,164 individuals.
With summer upon us, the time is right to teach our children these simple safety rules. They may roll their eyes and act bored, but in the long run it could save their lives. The American Red Cross is still here in Cayuga County to help those affected by a home fire or any disaster. Together, I know we can help to end home fires in our community and save a life.
If you’re interested in signing up for this free virtual education, I encourage you to visit redcross.org/homefiresafetyWNY or call (585) 241-4390 to register and learn more.
Sandi Mettler has been a Red Cross Disaster Services volunteer for more than 30 years, and currently serves as Cayuga County community volunteer leader. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.