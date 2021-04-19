Red Cross: COVID-19 makes home fire safety even more urgent

Does everyone in the house know where the fire extinguisher is? Has it been tested lately? Does everyone know how to use it? Have you established a location outside of the house where everyone should meet? And do young members of the household know how to dial 911, and understand what that means?

With so many children and families working from home, it’s so important to cover the simple things with them — things that could help save a life.

Home fires haven’t stopped in the wake of COVID-19, and neither has the Red Cross. In 2020, Red Cross volunteers responded to 172 incidents within Cayuga County and the Greater Rochester region, primarily home fires, and provided emergency assistance to 1,164 individuals.

With summer upon us, the time is right to teach our children these simple safety rules. They may roll their eyes and act bored, but in the long run it could save their lives. The American Red Cross is still here in Cayuga County to help those affected by a home fire or any disaster. Together, I know we can help to end home fires in our community and save a life.

If you’re interested in signing up for this free virtual education, I encourage you to visit redcross.org/homefiresafetyWNY or call (585) 241-4390 to register and learn more.

Sandi Mettler has been a Red Cross Disaster Services volunteer for more than 30 years, and currently serves as Cayuga County community volunteer leader. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

