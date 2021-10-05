Red Cross: COVID-19, other factors cause unique blood shortage

If you’ve followed this column, chances are you’ve read that the need for blood is constant. In fact, every two seconds someone is in need of lifesaving blood.

But in recent weeks, the American Red Cross has experienced a sharp drop in blood donor turnout — a roughly 10% decrease in August — contributing to the lowest post-summer blood inventory in six years. Despite that, blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong and significantly outpaced incoming blood donations.

This culmination of delayed giving amid a return to the workplace, in-person learning for many families and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant has led to an emergency blood and platelet shortage. What makes this shortage unique is that it comes at a time of year when the national blood supply typically rebounds from summer blood shortages, as donors are more available than during the summer months. This year, that is sadly not the case.

To keep up with recent hospital demand and provide lifesaving treatment to those patients in need, the Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 additional units of blood each week over the next month to overcome this critical shortage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And to do so, we need your help.