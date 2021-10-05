Red Cross: COVID-19, other factors cause unique blood shortage

If you’ve followed this column, chances are you’ve read that the need for blood is constant. In fact, every two seconds someone is in need of lifesaving blood.
But in recent weeks, the American Red Cross has experienced a sharp drop in blood donor turnout — a roughly 10% decrease in August — contributing to the lowest post-summer blood inventory in six years. Despite that, blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong and significantly outpaced incoming blood donations.
This culmination of delayed giving amid a return to the workplace, in-person learning for many families and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant has led to an emergency blood and platelet shortage. What makes this shortage unique is that it comes at a time of year when the national blood supply typically rebounds from summer blood shortages, as donors are more available than during the summer months. This year, that is sadly not the case.
To keep up with recent hospital demand and provide lifesaving treatment to those patients in need, the Red Cross needs to collect 10,000 additional units of blood each week over the next month to overcome this critical shortage.
And to do so, we need your help.
In the days and the weeks to come, the Red Cross is calling on you to remember that blood donation is essential to help save the lives of patients who depend on the availability of blood in their time of need.
As we continue to work around the clock to meet the blood needs of hospitals and patients, we encourage donors of all blood types to sign up for an appointment to donate. There is a particular need for type O blood, the most needed blood group by hospitals, and platelets. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of all blood types on hand and in the past month, the supply of type O blood has dropped to less than half a day's supply.
Don’t wait. Blood cannot be manufactured or stockpiled, and can only be made available for those patients in need through the generosity and kindness of volunteer donors like you. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Help to make a lifesaving difference in our community today.
Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.