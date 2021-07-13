Red Cross: COVID-19, summer creating blood shortage

As uncertain as the past year has been, one constant has been the need for lifesaving blood. Patients rushed to emergency rooms, those battling sickle cell disease and mothers with complicated childbirths rely on the generosity of volunteer donors to help receive the blood and platelet transfusions they rely on. And right now, the blood supply has fallen to critical levels.
The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Today, there is great hospital demand for blood as patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, therefore requiring increased blood transfusions.
In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen red cell demand from hospitals with trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 — more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide transfusions.
That demand will continue to increase, as the Red Cross typically experiences a steep decline in donations during the summer months due to busy schedules, family vacations and school breaks. That can contribute to blood shortages. This summer will be especially challenging as many of us receive vaccinations and resume our traditional summer activities after a year of limited interactions and travel.
Because of this, it’s important to keep in mind that the need for blood is constant. Cancer treatments, medical emergencies and chronic blood conditions that require blood products do not take a summer break. Patients and neighbors in need still depend on lifesaving medical care, which makes the need for blood donors particularly acute this time of year.
The Red Cross is working around the clock to meet the extraordinary blood needs of hospitals and patients, but can’t do it alone. Patients need the help of the American people — together, we can make a difference by making an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
On behalf of the Red Cross, thank you for making blood donation a summer activity that can help save lives.
Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.