Red Cross: COVID-19, summer creating blood shortage

Upcoming blood drives

The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn

• 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, at the Elbridge Fire Department, 275 E. Main St., Elbridge

• 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 16, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge

• 7:15 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco

• 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

• 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31, at First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.