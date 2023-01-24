Red Cross: CPR training creates a safer community

As much of the nation witnessed on live television, Damar Hamlin, a member of the Buffalo Bills, suffered a cardiac event during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati. Fortunately, Damar has made a remarkable recovery, thanks in large part to the swift actions of the Bills’ medical staff and other health professionals, who administered CPR and used an AED device to restore his heartbeat.

One of the most common refrains in the days immediately following the on-field use of CPR to assist Damar — from players, coaches, commentators and sports fans in general — was that they had never seen this happen on the football field before. Fortunately, despite the extremely rare and unique nature of this event, the medical staffs of both teams were prepared to respond, even though they may have never done so before under these circumstances. Imagine the impact within our community if more people were able to respond to similar situations, and the number of lives that may be saved.

In that light, it is only natural that, in the wake of such a unique, near tragic event, and the focus on the role of CPR in saving Damar’s life, there has been a significant discussion within the medical community, the media and our community around the benefit of being trained in this lifesaving skill.

As a recognized leader in teaching safety and preparedness skills, the American Red Cross is an organization that can help provide this potentially life-saving education and training. The American Red Cross maintains a sharp focus on helping individuals and families be prepared in the event of an emergency, and offers several first aid, AED and CPR courses for our community. By being trained, you can potentially save a life. Several levels of CPR training, from basic to certified to instructor levels, are offered with the flexibility to learn remotely, in-class or a blended version. We even offer free hands-only CPR training for businesses and organizations who want to equip their groups of up to 20 people with lifesaving knowledge and skills.

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating normally because of abnormal electrical activity. Every second counts, so it’s important for people to be trained how to execute CPR and how to use an AED, because:

• Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere and at any time without warning, but it usually occurs in adults.

• Each year, more than 300,000 people die of sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S.

• For each minute that appropriate response is delayed, the person’s chance for survival is reduced by about 10%.

Full CPR consists of chest compressions and rescue breaths, and is the best option to use for infants, children and drowning victims. Hands-only CPR is giving chest compressions without any mouth-to-mouth contact.

If you see someone suddenly collapse and you don’t know full CPR, have someone call 911 while you start hands-only CPR.

Red Cross training can give you the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. You’ll learn how to perform CPR and what to do for heart attacks and other emergencies.

On average, more than 2.4 million people get trained in Red Cross first aid, CPR and AED courses each year. We invite you to become trained to be a lifesaver as well. Visit redcross.org/take-a-class for online and in-person courses, and download the free Red Cross First Aid app.