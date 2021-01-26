Red Cross: Declaring 2021 the year of 'do'

Do No. 3: I am not a fan of candles. Ask my grandkids and they will tell you: My rule is battery candles only. One beautiful spring morning, I responded to a house fire and sat with an elderly woman who lost everything. She told me her husband — who had passed away nine years ago to the day — built the house and they raised their family there. Each year she’d light a candle in his honor on her dresser. It was a beautiful morning, so she opened the window, causing the curtain to blow in. The entire upstairs was engulfed by the time the neighbor spotted the fire and got her out. Just listening and being a comfort to her was all I could do. Do teach family and friends to exercise caution when using candles.

Do No. 4: How can you make a difference? Get involved and consider volunteering with the Red Cross. You are never too young or old to start! You can begin by responding to house fires with our Disaster Action Team and continue into areas like supporting sheltering or feeding operations when more widespread emergencies strike. After the proper training, you may even decide to deploy on a national disaster relief operation. Here in our area during a past ice storm, we set up a shelter at the Sennett Firehouse. Folks from Port Byron, Conquest, Cato and Weedsport were without power for days. Affected residents came in to eat, get warm and take a shower, and some slept there if their home was just too cold. You never know who is going to walk in the door and what their needs might be, but with proper training, you will be able to assist. And the satisfaction that will follow is something you will not forget.