Red Cross: Declaring 2021 the year of 'do'

2020: the “don’t” year. Don’t go to work — go remotely. Don’t go to school — go remotely. Don’t go out without a mask, don’t visit with family and friends outside your household — don’t, don’t, don’t. While important for the community’s health and safety, these “don’ts” made it a challenging year.
So, I am declaring 2021 the year of "do"! There are a lot of things we can do right at home to keep our families and friends a little safer. Putting on my American Red Cross disaster volunteer hat, I have some “do’s” to offer:
Do No. 1: Have you checked your smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries lately? A few years back, after a local house fire, a family swore the fire alarms were all working but didn’t go off. Thankfully the family got out safely and the son broke down crying, admitting he took the batteries out for his remote-control car. It happens. Do educate your family on the importance of these alarms.
Do No. 2: Has your family had a fire drill recently? Everyone thinks it will never happen to them, until it does. At the scene of one particular house fire, a mother was a wreck because her daughter was not outside. Firemen rushed into the burning house, risking their lives, to find an empty bedroom. Come to find out the daughter smelled smoke and ran next door to get help. She was safe, thank goodness. However, every family needs a meeting place outside for accountability. Do have that drill, and save a life.
Do No. 3: I am not a fan of candles. Ask my grandkids and they will tell you: My rule is battery candles only. One beautiful spring morning, I responded to a house fire and sat with an elderly woman who lost everything. She told me her husband — who had passed away nine years ago to the day — built the house and they raised their family there. Each year she’d light a candle in his honor on her dresser. It was a beautiful morning, so she opened the window, causing the curtain to blow in. The entire upstairs was engulfed by the time the neighbor spotted the fire and got her out. Just listening and being a comfort to her was all I could do. Do teach family and friends to exercise caution when using candles.
Do No. 4: How can you make a difference? Get involved and consider volunteering with the Red Cross. You are never too young or old to start! You can begin by responding to house fires with our Disaster Action Team and continue into areas like supporting sheltering or feeding operations when more widespread emergencies strike. After the proper training, you may even decide to deploy on a national disaster relief operation. Here in our area during a past ice storm, we set up a shelter at the Sennett Firehouse. Folks from Port Byron, Conquest, Cato and Weedsport were without power for days. Affected residents came in to eat, get warm and take a shower, and some slept there if their home was just too cold. You never know who is going to walk in the door and what their needs might be, but with proper training, you will be able to assist. And the satisfaction that will follow is something you will not forget.
It’s important to remember that all services provided by the Red Cross are available thanks to the generosity of financial donors and the dedication of our volunteer workforce. If you are a compassionate, caring person, volunteering with the Red Cross may be for you. You won’t forget the people you meet and friends you make along the way.
2021 is the year to be a do-er. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more and find some of the most-needed positions to help your neighbors when they need it most.
Sandi Mettler, of Auburn, is a disaster volunteer with the American Red Cross. For more information, visit redcross.org.