Red Cross: Disaster response an essential service every day

When my partner and I arrived on the scene, the family was sitting on the curb as soot-filled water ran past their feet. The man held onto his small daughter and the woman held their baby son as they watched their house disappear into smoke and memories.
As a Red Cross responder, I went to talk with the family while my partner went to talk with the fire chief and get an idea of the extent of damage to the home. The man looked up as I approached, recognizing my bright red and white Red Cross gear. His daughter looked up, too, with tear streaks still visible on her face. The father wasn’t that far from tears himself. You could tell he was holding it in to be strong for his family. I sat down next to him and said "hi" to his daughter, Sarah, who was suddenly shy and ducked beneath her father’s arm, still paying attention to what I had to say.
Apparently the parents were just about to get the kids to bed when they smelled smoke and went downstairs to find the kitchen engulfed. They escaped only with what they were wearing and a blanket around the sleeping baby. The father kept saying that he was grateful they had each other, and that is what counted, that the little family was together.
My partner returned and I excused myself to consult with her. The fire chief had confirmed that the house was a total loss, and it was unlikely anything could be salvaged.
After a brief stop to my car for supplies, I rejoined the family on the curb. As my partner started the paperwork with the mother, I brought out a stuffed toy to give to the little girl. Her eyes lit up and then I gave her another little toy to keep safe for her baby brother. She clutched both tightly, almost as tightly as her father hugged her to his chest. When I gave the parents comfort kits for each of them, the father’s eyes finally overflowed.
“We had nothing before you showed up,” the wife said. “Now we have something again, even if it is only a comb and toothbrush.”
We put Red Cross blankets across their shoulders as we talked further with the family and arranged for them to stay a couple of nights in a local hotel with a debit card to cover food and clothing costs until they could make more long-term arrangements. They would not have to stay out in the cold.
The American Red Cross was there to help this family take their first steps toward recovery. We made sure, as we do for all our neighbors facing disaster, that they were safe and warm and had food and shelter to restart their lives. The American Red Cross is ready to help you every hour of every day.
Nationally, every eight minutes the American Red Cross responds to an emergency. As in this case, Red Cross volunteers are usually members of your own community, helping neighbors whenever they are needed. Last year alone, Red Cross volunteers across the Western New York region provided immediate emergency assistance to hundreds of individuals and families following nearly 900 disaster-related events, the majority of which were home fires.
In the days and weeks to come, residents here in Western New York and across the country will rely on the support of Red Cross volunteers once again, as we continue to provide help and hope to those in need in the wake of events like Hurricane Ida, wildfires and other disasters. That's why there is a critical need for volunteers to join the American Red Cross of Western New York in helping to prepare for emergencies here at home and across the nation.
From shelter volunteers to health professionals and disaster response, we need volunteers to help make a difference when disaster strikes.
If you're looking to make a difference here in the Western New York region, or across the country, I encourage you to sign up for available volunteer opportunities near you or contact our local chapter at recruitwny@redcross.org for more information.
Kathleen Rourke is the Red Cross community volunteer leader in Tompkins County, a spiritual care lead and a Disaster Action Team member with more than 20 years of experience.