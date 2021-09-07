Red Cross: Disaster response an essential service every day

After a brief stop to my car for supplies, I rejoined the family on the curb. As my partner started the paperwork with the mother, I brought out a stuffed toy to give to the little girl. Her eyes lit up and then I gave her another little toy to keep safe for her baby brother. She clutched both tightly, almost as tightly as her father hugged her to his chest. When I gave the parents comfort kits for each of them, the father’s eyes finally overflowed.

“We had nothing before you showed up,” the wife said. “Now we have something again, even if it is only a comb and toothbrush.”

We put Red Cross blankets across their shoulders as we talked further with the family and arranged for them to stay a couple of nights in a local hotel with a debit card to cover food and clothing costs until they could make more long-term arrangements. They would not have to stay out in the cold.

The American Red Cross was there to help this family take their first steps toward recovery. We made sure, as we do for all our neighbors facing disaster, that they were safe and warm and had food and shelter to restart their lives. The American Red Cross is ready to help you every hour of every day.