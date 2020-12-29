Red Cross: During the season of giving, Red Cross urges blood donation

December may be the season of giving — but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations. Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or convalescent plasma.
Medical conditions and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays or a pandemic. Despite busy schedules, winter weather and seasonal illness, donations of all blood types are needed to ensure hospital shelves remain stocked to meet patient blood needs.
This year, an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of convalescent plasma products, leading to a shortage of this potentially lifesaving treatment. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors whose blood contains antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to four patients recover. Anyone who has fully recovered and is eligible to give is urged to sign-up to donate convalescent plasma now by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.
In addition, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross through Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Katie Potter is communications director for the American Red Cross, Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.