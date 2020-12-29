Red Cross: During the season of giving, Red Cross urges blood donation

In addition, the Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

To encourage donations this holiday season, those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross through Jan. 4 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Katie Potter is communications director for the American Red Cross, Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

