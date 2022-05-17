Red Cross: Extreme weather events make need bigger than ever

When the worst happens, the American Red Cross is there.

From fires to floods, wildfires and more, in the wake of disasters here at home or across the country, Red Cross volunteers are on the front lines of the disaster recovery process delivering help and hope to those in need.

As we head into the summer season, many of these families and others like them nationwide are faced with another active disaster season as the effects of climate change continue to mount a devastating toll. This outlook is part of a years-long trend of more frequent and intense climate disasters such as hurricanes, severe storms and floods. In fact, over the past three years, we’ve seen a six-fold increase in the number of annual disasters causing $1 billion dollars or more in damage nationally, compared to 40 years ago. This relentless pace has created an increase in ongoing emergency needs, including for families who have been displaced year after year by these extreme weather events.

As this growing number of climate disasters threatens lives on a near-constant basis, the American Red Cross of Western New York is diligently working to grow our volunteer capacity to respond to these devastating emergencies.

This fiscal year alone, Red Cross of Western New York volunteers have stood up shelters, provided hot meals and emergency assistance to hundreds of families as part of nine disaster responses in our region. Oftentimes, many of these same volunteers selflessly give of their time and talents to deploy on national disaster responses, as well, providing shelter, comfort, hot meals, health services and recovery support to families.

That’s why the need to help during disasters has never been greater. We invite you to visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more about some of our most-needed volunteer positions locally and across the country, and join us in providing relief and hope when it matters most.

Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0