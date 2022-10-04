Red Cross: From fires to hurricanes, disaster response efforts need support

When emergencies happen, the Red Cross is there. As you are likely aware, several recent disaster events have wrought devastating damage across our nation and territories, to which the American Red Cross is responding. At the time of this writing, Hurricane Ian is on course to make landfall on the Florida Gulf Coast, with potentially devastating winds and storm surge. In the days leading up to landfall, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and 65 tractor trailer loads of supplies were already in place to respond to the anticipated needs of those affected by the storm.

Just a week earlier, Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico and other areas of the Caribbean, causing widespread damage and power outages. The Red Cross and our partners are working around the clock to help those struggling with the heartbreaking damage caused by high winds and severe flooding. However, more than a million customers remain without power and hundreds of thousands have no water service. Heavy rains resulted in landslides, destroying roads and leaving dozens of families stranded. More than 200 trained Red Cross volunteers are helping assess the damage and provide emergency supplies.

At the same time, the Red Cross is deploying disaster teams by plane to rural areas of Alaska, where Typhoon Merbok recently devastated a thousand-mile stretch of the western coast, damaging homes, seawalls, roads and airport runways, as well as water systems in as many as 40 towns and villages. Recovery efforts are especially challenging, as some villages are only reachable by air or barge and use of these barges will end soon due to sea ice.

These three major “water” storms come on the heels of ongoing wildfires currently devastating some western states, the most damaging occurring in California and Oregon, where they continue to burn and are far from containment. In Oregon, multiple large fires are burning, including the Cedar Creek Fire, which grew to more than 92,000 acres. In northern California, the Mosquito Fire has scorched more than 63,000 acres and is only 20% contained. These two fires alone have forced approximately 13,000 people from their homes.

More than 1,000 trained Red Cross disaster workers, including several from our region, have deployed to help those impacted by fires across several western states in recent months. This follows closely to our enormous commitment to the people in eastern Kentucky, who endured historic flooding that devastated the area. Eighteen Red Crossers from western New York responded to that disaster over a period of several weeks.

I’m proud that the American Red Cross is once again responding and fulfilling its mission by providing essential help to individuals and families impacted by these storms and fires. Our teams are providing evacuees a safe place to stay, food to eat and emotional support during a challenging time. The Red Cross is also helping replace prescription medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment, like canes and wheelchairs, that were left behind in the rush to get to safety.

Challenging, new weather patterns in recent years have had a major impact on the scope of our work, with disaster responses becoming more frequent and longer lasting. Over the last two years, on average, the Red Cross responded to a new, major disaster every 10 days. Being able to adequately respond to these disasters depends on the commitment of our volunteers and the generosity of donors, who make our work possible.

We know that people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected — and financial donations are the quickest and best way to help those who need it most. A financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters. Every financial donation — no matter the size — brings hope to those affected. For example, $5 can provide a blanket and $10 can provide a meal.

Those interested can help people affected by disasters like hurricanes, fires and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross disaster relief. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters big and small. To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word "REDCROSS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Thank you, as always for your support of our local Red Cross, and for your advocacy in helping support relief efforts for the thousands of people so severely impacted by the devastating disasters across our land.