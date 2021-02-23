Red Cross: Greater Rochester Chapter to celebrate 140 years with virtual event

On March 5, in celebration of the 140th anniversary of its Greater Rochester Chapter, the American Red Cross will turn the coolest gala of the season into a red-hot virtual event: the 2021 Fire & Ice Gala From Home presented by National Fire Adjustment. The virtual festivities will kick off with an online auction starting March 1, followed by the Fire & Ice Gala From Home televised on WROC-TV (channel 8) on Friday night, March 5.

“Events like the annual Fire & Ice Gala allow us to be there for the community when life’s emergencies happen,” said James Love, executive director of the Red Cross of Greater Rochester. “The Red Cross responds to a home fire or other disaster across the nation every eight minutes. Here in our communities, we stand ready to answer the call for assistance at any time.”

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross has adjusted its ways of working to meet community needs, following public health guidelines and offering virtual assistance wherever possible. In the Greater Rochester Chapter — serving Cayuga county as part of its eight-county footprint — this has equated to reaching nearly 191,000 people with Red Cross services and support over the course of the past year. Dedicated volunteers provided immediate assistance for 964 individuals following 212 home fires and other local disaster incidents.