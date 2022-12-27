Red Cross: Having impact in Auburn and beyond

As 2022 draws to a close and many look forward to new hopes and visions for the coming new year, it’s also a time to look back at the year past and reflect on the highs and lows for our communities. As a recognized leader in emergency preparedness and disaster relief and recovery, the Red Cross is often at the center of both. Red Cross volunteers are there to help when disaster strikes, and still there when recovery begins in earnest, and hope replaces despair.

Our 2022 fiscal year demonstrated once again the tremendous, positive impact the American Red Cross has within the communities it serves – within Auburn, the wider Finger Lakes area, and the even larger western New York region. A few examples of our impact within the region include the following:

• Red Cross Disaster Action Teams responded to 881 events in the 27-county region, including Cayuga, Cortland, Seneca, Tompkins, Wayne and Ontario counties, most of them home fires. In the process, 1,691 families were provided immediate assistance by Red Cross responders who often left their own home and families in the middle of the night to help their neighbors in need. This assistance included financial support for emergency housing, clothes, and food; as well as help in replacing medical devices and prescription medication that may have been lost in the fire.

• Many may not be aware of the close partnership that the Red Cross holds with the U.S. military. Federally chartered to provide emergency communication services to service members and their families, the Red Cross Services to the Armed Forces program offers even more. Red Cross volunteers are present at every military base in the U.S. as well as 35 overseas bases. Volunteers are also present at VA hospitals, providing camaraderie and emotional support to veterans. Overall, the Red Cross of Western New York managed more than 2,000 Service to the Armed Forces cases in fiscal year 2022, providing nearly 3,500 services in the process.

• Chances are that you know someone who has received potential life-saving health and safety instruction via a Red Cross training program, whether it’s lifeguard certification, CPR, AED use, swim lessons or basis and advanced first aid. More than 43,000 enrollees in our region received such training last year, as well as in courses such as babysitting and caregiving. That’s a big step in making our communities safer.

• What’s more amazing is that Red Cross services are more often than not delivered by another member of your community. More than 1,800 dedicated volunteers deliver Red Cross services throughout our 27 counties, bringing a unique level of awareness of, and caring for their community.

• Finally, the Red Cross remains the preeminent supplier of blood for patients and hospitals throughout our region. Compassionate donors contributed a total of 113,038 units of life-saving blood products through more than 5,200 Red Cross drives held during the past fiscal year.

Of course, the mission-driven work of the American Red Cross would not be possible without the generous support of our donors. No gift is too small, and many would be surprised at how a gift of $5 can supply a blanket to comfort and warm someone experiencing a home fire or a shelter guest; how $10 can provide a meal; $35 provides care supplies for one infant; or how $50 provides one day in a shelter, with meals, essentials and other services.