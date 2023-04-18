As the spring season in the Finger Lakes region is finally in full swing, and signs of life start to emerge after winter dormancy, it’s an appropriate time for the American Red Cross to engage in one of its signature events designed to preserve life.

The American Red Cross of Western New York is in the midst of its annual Sound the Alarm campaign, part of a national effort to install 50,000 free smoke alarms over the course of this fiscal year across high-risk neighborhoods in more than 50 signature communities across the United States, including some in our western New York region. As part of the initiative, teams of Red Cross volunteers will install up to three free smoke alarms in homes lacking working devices. They will also share safety information and advice on how to form an escape plan for residents receiving the smoke alarms.

Sound the Alarm is an integral part of the American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, designed to prevent deaths and injuries from home fires, which account for most of the more than 60,000 disasters that the organization responds to each year. The impact of home fires is staggering:

• Home fires claim seven lives on average every day, most often in homes without working smoke alarms.

• Each day on average, 30 people suffer injuries from home fires.

• In a typical year, home fires kill more people than all natural disasters combined in the U.S.

• More than $7 billion in property damage occurs every year due to home fires.

• Nearly 170 times a day, the Red Cross helps a family affected by a home fire or other disaster

Red Cross volunteers responded to 881 disasters — the vast majority of which were home fires — across its western New York footprint, including Cayuga and surrounding counties. Some communities in the region are especially vulnerable to home fires and the Red Cross works to harness the power of our volunteers, as well as the generosity of our donors, to ensure that we make families in those communities safer.

Research indicates that a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Fire experts agree that you may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late to get out. Area residents interested in having up to three free smoke alarms installed are encouraged to register at redcross.org/homefiresafetywny.

Since its launch in 2014, the Sound the Alarm campaign has helped to save countless lives in western New York and beyond. In that time, local volunteers have reached 11,481 homes, and installed 29,764 smoke alarms. The program has been documented to have saved 47 lives in the western New York region, and nearly 1,200 lives across the nation during its nine-year existence.

How to keep your family safe

Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly.

• Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

• Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.

• Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.

• Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

For more information on how to keep your family safe, to request a free smoke alarm installation, or to volunteer to install alarms and help keep your neighbors safe, please visit redcross.org/homefiresafetyWNY.