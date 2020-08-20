Red Cross holding still holding blood drive at state fairgrounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the New York State Fair has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross will still hold its customary blood drive on the fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 21, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Donors are asked to schedule appointments by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Additionally, the Red Cross is asking for donations of $10 into a virtual parking meter to cover the loss of nearly $130,000 it won't raise from volunteers parking cars at the fairgrounds. The virtual meter is located at redcross.org/local/new-york/eastern-new-york/about-us/news-and-events/events/we-are-all-in-this-together.html, or donors can text "NYSFAIR" to 41411.

The Red Cross traditionally collects more than 700 units of blood at its annual drive at the fairgrounds.

All those who give blood there this year will receive a complimentary 2021 admission ticket, a Red Cross item and entry into the 2021 VIP drawing. Those who donate before Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as well, and those who donate Sept. 4-7 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks while supplies last.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.

Where to find a blood drive in the Cayuga County area The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0