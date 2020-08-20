 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross holding still holding blood drive at state fairgrounds
HEALTH

Red Cross holding still holding blood drive at state fairgrounds

{{featured_button_text}}
Center of blood donating
Deposit Photos

Though the New York State Fair has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Red Cross will still hold its customary blood drive on the fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 21, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Donors are asked to schedule appointments by visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Additionally, the Red Cross is asking for donations of $10 into a virtual parking meter to cover the loss of nearly $130,000 it won't raise from volunteers parking cars at the fairgrounds. The virtual meter is located at redcross.org/local/new-york/eastern-new-york/about-us/news-and-events/events/we-are-all-in-this-together.html, or donors can text "NYSFAIR" to 41411.

The Red Cross traditionally collects more than 700 units of blood at its annual drive at the fairgrounds.

All those who give blood there this year will receive a complimentary 2021 admission ticket, a Red Cross item and entry into the 2021 VIP drawing. Those who donate before Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as well, and those who donate Sept. 4-7 will receive a pair of Red Cross socks while supplies last.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Uber and Lyft get temporary reprieve from California court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News