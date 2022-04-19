Red Cross: Home fire safety starts with smoke alarms

It is our nation’s most frequent disaster, and one that rarely makes headlines — home fires.

Yet home fires represent most of the disasters that the American Red Cross responds to every eight minutes in the U.S.

In our region alone, American Red Cross of Western New York volunteers responded to 936 of these devastating crises in 2021.

What’s more, home fires claim seven lives a day in our country — but a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death by half.

To help keep families safe, the American Red Cross of Western New York is once again sounding the alarm to help families prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires. Known as the Sound the Alarm initiative, this national effort, as part of the Red Cross’ Home Fire Campaign, seeks to educate families on the importance of home fire safety and install free smoke alarms in at-risk neighborhoods across the country, including right here in Cayuga County.

Since its launch in 2014, this lifesaving initiative has helped to save 1,243 lives across the country, including 43 lives within our own region. Through its home fire safety education component — which helps provide families with the tools to prevent and respond to home fires, including creating a two-minute escape plan — our local volunteers have reached 11,971 homes and installed 25,520 free smoke alarms, helping to make homes safer.

If you are a Cayuga County resident and need assistance, we encourage you to visit redcross.org/homefiresafetyWNY to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation. During this 15-minute home visit, volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Because of generous donations, all services are free for those in need. You can also help by donating to the Red Cross at soundthealarm.org to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0