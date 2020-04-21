Red Cross: Honoring volunteers who serve during COVID-19 crisis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

National Volunteer Week is April 19 to 25, and the American Red Cross of Western New York honors our volunteers who are helping people in need, even during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergencies don’t stop, and neither do local Red Cross volunteers, who are still providing care and comfort after disasters of all sizes, including home fires and other local disasters. During the month of March alone, local volunteers helped more than 200 people impacted by these incidents.

Due to this coronavirus outbreak, volunteers are often providing relief services after home fires virtually, in coordination with local fire departments. Connecting with families by phone or video calls, we’re helping to provide support like lodging, health and mental health services, and emergency financial assistance, as well as link people to available recovery resources.

Hundreds of our neighbors volunteer with the Red Cross by helping to support blood collections, providing emergency assistance to military families, training people in lifesaving skills, responding to home fires in the middle of the night and so much more. These individuals are among the more than 300,000 volunteers who comprise more than 90% of the national Red Cross workforce.