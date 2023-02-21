In just a week or so, the calendar turns to March, which just happens to be Red Cross Month, as has been proclaimed each year, by every president, since Franklin D. Roosevelt marked the occasion in 1943. In fact, you might not know it, but tradition has the sitting U.S. president serving as the organization’s honorary chair.

Founded in 1881, the Red Cross ties to western New York and the Finger Lakes area are strong and significant. Clara Barton, who with a circle of her acquaintances founded the American Red Cross, established the first Red Cross chapter in Dansville, just south of Conesus Lake. In 1948, The Red Cross initiated the first nationwide blood program for civilians by opening its first collection center in Rochester.

Just as Clara was a volunteer organizer, the vast majority of the Red Cross workforce today is comprised of volunteers — 1,800 strong just in our 27-county region. When the Red Cross responds to a home fire or other type of disaster, it is the retired schoolteacher, or electrician, or accountant who is the first source of comfort and hope for those impacted. They leave their homes and families, sometimes in the middle of a cold or wet night, to provide assistance to their neighbors in need.

In the process, some incredibly unique and powerful stories emerge — like that of a group of several volunteer transportation specialists who went above and beyond during the terrible blizzard that rocked Buffalo over the Christmas holiday. Despite challenging weather conditions, they were determined to ensure that every hospital continued to receive necessary blood products for their patients, revising routes to find open and safe roads, using their own vehicles at times and even coordinating with sheriff’s departments to hand off blood products for delivery.

Or there’s the story of a mental health specialist who has left her western New York home to travel to Puerto Rico, Guam, Arkansas and dozens of other locations to serve victims of disaster. Or the woman who recently celebrated 50 years of volunteering with the Red Cross, today as a blood donor ambassador who helps makes donors comfortable when they come to give blood. These are just a very few samples of the commitment and dedication of our volunteers, who truly embody our mission.

Besides the power of our volunteers, Red Cross Month also serves as a reminder of the vast scope of services provided. While many may recognize the Red Cross as an organization that responds to disasters large and small, or for its important role in supplying blood for a wide variety of patients, you may be surprised by the many other services provided — from training in lifesaving first aid and life support skills to the service we provide to members of the military and their families. For instance, did you know that:

• The American Red Cross is part of the world’s largest humanitarian network. In nearly 200 countries, a Red Cross, Red Crescent or Red Crystal society works to alleviate people’s suffering?

• Along with our humanitarian services, the Red Cross helps members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service, and that the Red Cross has supported service members in every U.S. military conflict since the Spanish-American War? You can learn more about our Service to the Armed Forces program atredcross.org/about-us/our-work/military-families.html.

• In the early 1900s, Red Cross first aid trains traveled across the nation to teach lifesaving skills? Most recently, the Buffalo Bills’ trainer credited with saving safety Damar Hamlin’s life when he experienced cardiac arrest during a January game was trained and certified by the Red Cross. Learn to be a lifesaver at redcross.org/take-a-class.

• The Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation’s blood?

• The Red Cross has responded to approximately 3 million U.S. disasters since its inception in 1881?

As we approach the celebration of Red Cross Month, we invite you to join the Red Cross mission by volunteering, giving blood, learning lifesaving skills or making a financial donation. To learn more, visit redcross.org.