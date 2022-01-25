Red Cross: How to help with home fire response, blood services

Well, the winter weather has arrived here in Cayuga County and across our region, and with it an increase in the number of home fires. In order to deliver help and hope to those who need it most, the American Red Cross of Western New York is recruiting new volunteers to help respond to these local emergencies by supporting people in their time of greatest need.

Nationally, the Red Cross has already responded to more than 1,900 home fires since 2022 began, providing assistance to more than 6,500 people. In our region in the last six months alone, trained Red Cross Disaster Action Team members have responded to 352 homes fires and helped 621 people impacted by a fire in their home.

Local response help needed: In order to continue helping families recover from devastating home fires, we invite you to join our team in this new year to ensure no family faces this heartbreaking situation alone. Our local DAT volunteers help families with their immediate needs after a fire in their home and offer support during a very difficult time. As a DAT team member, you will provide emotional support, access to financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. DAT team members respond to emergencies to provide immediate compassion and care. Training will always be provided.

Blood services volunteers also needed: The Red Cross also needs volunteers to support blood collections as the country faces an ongoing critical need for blood products and platelets. Blood donor ambassadors play an important role by greeting, registering, answering questions and providing information to blood donors throughout the donation process. Blood transportation specialists provide a critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood to hospitals in our communities. Don’t forget, you can also volunteer through blood donation by making an appointment at redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app.

COVID-19 and staying safe: The need for volunteers is constant and continues to evolve as the Red Cross navigates the ongoing pandemic. The safety of everyone is our top priority and our guidelines reflect the latest Centers for Disease Control & Prevention safety recommendations. COVID-19 vaccination is required for in-person volunteer roles beginning Feb. 15. When considering volunteer opportunities, review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult your health care provider and follow local guidance.

This new year, please consider joining the Red Cross as a volunteer as we continue to bring help and hope to people in need here in Cayuga County and beyond. You can learn more about volunteer opportunities in our region by visiting redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0