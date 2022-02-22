Red Cross: How we helped when emergencies struck in 2021

Emergencies don’t take vacations. They don’t even take off nights and weekends.

But no matter when emergencies strike, the compassionate actions of American Red Cross of Western New York volunteers, blood donors and community partners help ensure that families and individuals never face crises alone.

The Red Cross mission wouldn’t be possible without these community heroes, and we are proud to honor their dedication in March during our annual Red Cross Month celebration.

Alongside the generosity of Cayuga County residents, our more than 2,100 volunteers provided around-the-clock support to our neighbors in need in fiscal year 2021, including:

• Responding to nearly 900 local disasters — the majority of which are home fires — and providing emergency assistance to nearly 1,500 individuals. The support of our volunteer workforce is critical, as large-scale disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires grow in frequency each year.

• 122,487 units of lifesaving blood collected. The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone is in need of lifesaving blood and the only resource for patients in need are volunteer donors like you.

• 3,487 case services in response to 2,170 requests to support members of the military, veterans and their families within the region. Red Cross volunteers provide 24/7 global support to military families — including many who have experienced multiple deployments over the past decade.

• And thousands of Red Cross-trained individuals stand ready across our region every day to deliver CPR, first aid and other lifesaving skills during an emergency.

On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving work possible in Cayuga County, throughout the 27 counties we represent, the country and around the world.

You can join in their commitment during our Red Cross Month celebration by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, become a Red Cross volunteer or take a class to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid. With a donation on March 23, you’ll also be part of our annual Giving Day campaign (redcross.org/givingday) to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

