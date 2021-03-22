Red Cross: How you can help during COVID-19

The month of March marks Red Cross Month. It is a time where we proudly celebrate the dedicated volunteers and lifesaving services that make up the heart of Red Cross mission. In fact, for more than 75 years, Red Cross Month has been nationally recognized by the president of the United States to highlight the important humanitarian work of the Red Cross.
Like many things today, while the method may look a little different, our mission remains the same.
Despite the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a year of record-breaking disasters, the Red Cross has continued to serve Cayuga County and the Greater Rochester region by providing comfort and care to the people who make up our community.
Over the course of the past year, our dedicated volunteers deployed across the country to respond to hurricanes, floods and wildfires. Within our local chapter, volunteers who make up 90% of our Red Cross workforce provided immediate assistance to 964 individuals following 212 homes fires, floods and other disaster-related incidents. In the wake of COVID-19, throughout our footprint and across the country, licensed mental health and spiritual care volunteers provided emotional support to more than 53,000. Meanwhile, trained volunteers have continued to provide free crisis counseling through our Virtual Family Assistance Center to support grieving families and meet the virtual need created by the pandemic.
As the pandemic wears on, research has shown that more people are looking for outlets to help those in need. This Red Cross Month, you can do your part and get involved by giving lifesaving blood or platelets, volunteering, making a financial donation or learning a lifesaving skill.
Donate: Support our disaster relief efforts at redcross.org/GivingDay. The seventh annual Giving Day will take place on March 24 to recognize the people who make the Red Cross mission possible. A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance.
Volunteer: Make a difference and volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday to review the most-needed positions and local opportunities.
Give blood: Join the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross this month by giving blood or hosting a blood drive. If you’re healthy and feeling well, make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org to give blood. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need.
Take a class: Learn a lifesaving skill like CPR and first aid to prepare for the unexpected at redcross.org/TakeAClass. Our online options include a psychological first aid for COVID-19 course, which covers how to manage stress and support yourself and others.
Help can’t wait during life’s emergencies, and that’s why we need the support of our local community to ensure that families don’t face them alone. The Red Cross is powered by the people who deliver help and hope to those in need. We hope you will join us in celebrating this humanitarian spirit this Red Cross Month and beyond in our lifesaving mission.
Meg Rossman is the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York region. For more information, visit redcross.org.