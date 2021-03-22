Red Cross: How you can help during COVID-19

As the pandemic wears on, research has shown that more people are looking for outlets to help those in need. This Red Cross Month, you can do your part and get involved by giving lifesaving blood or platelets, volunteering, making a financial donation or learning a lifesaving skill.

Donate: Support our disaster relief efforts at redcross.org/GivingDay. The seventh annual Giving Day will take place on March 24 to recognize the people who make the Red Cross mission possible. A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance.

Volunteer: Make a difference and volunteer by visiting redcross.org/VolunteerToday to review the most-needed positions and local opportunities.

Give blood: Join the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross this month by giving blood or hosting a blood drive. If you’re healthy and feeling well, make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org to give blood. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need.

Take a class: Learn a lifesaving skill like CPR and first aid to prepare for the unexpected at redcross.org/TakeAClass. Our online options include a psychological first aid for COVID-19 course, which covers how to manage stress and support yourself and others.

Help can’t wait during life’s emergencies, and that’s why we need the support of our local community to ensure that families don’t face them alone. The Red Cross is powered by the people who deliver help and hope to those in need. We hope you will join us in celebrating this humanitarian spirit this Red Cross Month and beyond in our lifesaving mission.

Meg Rossman is the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York region. For more information, visit redcross.org.

