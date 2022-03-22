Red Cross: Online auction supports critical services to community

When help can’t wait, the American Red Cross of Western New York is there. This Red Cross Month especially, we are focused on celebrating those selfless men and women who deliver our mission each and every day, and whose work would not be possible without the generous support of people like you.

Whether it's fires, floods, blood drives, supporting military veterans and their families, or lifesaving training services, the more than 2,100 volunteers who make up 90% of our workforce are there to deliver help and hope in some of the darkest hours within Cayuga County and across our 27-county footprint.

From March 27 until April 2, you can help to support your local Red Cross and the community support programming we offer right here in Cayuga County and the surrounding communities by taking part in our very first regional online auction: March Mission Madness. This exciting event features items provided by our caring and generous sponsors and includes vacation packages, round-trip airline tickets, five 5,500-watt portable generators powered by Briggs & Stratton engines, a boat tour of Keuka Lake, Buffalo Sabres tickets, gift cards and certificates to restaurants, fine jewelers and other establishments, and more.

Without the support of our community, our volunteers cannot continue to provide the levels of support that those we serve in their most difficult hours have come to expect. It is our sincere hope that we will raise the necessary support needed to continue to bring those essential services to those in need through the generosity of people like you.

Participating is easy and registration is free. Simply visit redcross.org/fireandice to sign up. Doing so not only gives you the opportunity to win some great items, but more importantly you’ll be supporting the mission of the Red Cross and the people we are proud to serve here at home.

Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

