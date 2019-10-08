This is National Fire Prevention Week, a great reminder to prepare your family for home fires before the holidays and cold weather increase the risk of these crises. Home fires are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, and we want everyone to stay safe.
Home fires take seven lives each day in the U.S., most often in homes without working smoke alarms. The devices can cut the risk of death by half. That’s why the Red Cross is working with partners to install free smoke alarms and help families create escape plans through our Home Fire Campaign, which has saved at least 638 lives across the country since launching in October 2014.
Over the past five years, the central New York chapter and local partners have made 1,746 homes safer by installing 4,891 free smoke alarms in homes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties. During their home visits, volunteers help families create home fire escape plans and review fire safety checklists. Fire experts agree that people may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home before it’s too late.
Practice your plan and test your alarms. Include at least two ways to get out of each room in your home fire escape plan. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or a landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet. Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in two minutes or less. Have smoke alarms on every level of your home, placing them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas. Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
If the worst happens, the Red Cross is there, too. Our Disaster Action Team volunteers are among the first on the scene after a home fire to provide emotional support, help families find a place to stay and assist with their recovery. In the past year, the central New York chapter responded to 166 local disaster incidents, providing immediate emergency assistance for 256 families.
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. While we can’t always stop them from happening, we can help ensure families are prepared. For free home fire safety resources, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.