Red Cross: Serving those who serve our nation

As we prepare to observe Veterans Day, I want to thank all veterans, active duty military and families for your service.

The American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need since 1881, when Clara Barton founded our organization with our first chapter in Dansville. Barton had provided aid and comfort to soldiers on the battlefield during the Civil War, and we have carried on that very important mission. We received our first congressional charter in 1900 and, to this day, we are tasked by the federal government with providing services to members of the American armed forces and their families, as well as providing disaster relief in the United States and around the world.

Here at home, we have four Veterans Affairs Hospitals within the western New York region, as well as a Military Entrance Processing Station where individuals are prepared for enlistment or induction into military service. In the past, Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces volunteers visited the MEPS to meet with new service members and their families, providing them with information on the support systems available from the Red Cross. We had to put a temporary hold on those visits due to the pandemic, and are now contacting them virtually. Our team of regional caseworkers is working virtually to provide a menu of outstanding service to our active duty service members, military families and veterans.

