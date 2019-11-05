Every day, men and women answer our nation’s call to serve in the armed forces, and the American Red Cross stands by these heroes from the day they enlist throughout their military careers and beyond.
The Red Cross helps members of the military, veterans and their families prepare for, cope with and respond to the challenges of military service. These heroes and their families assume great responsibility and face challenges unique to military life, including multiple deployments in faraway locations, lengthy separations from loved ones, and risk of personal safety. Many returning service members and soon-to-be veterans require assistance and support, as do their families.
Here at home, there are 22 military installations and facilities in western and central New York, including Coast Guard, Air Force and Army National Guard, as well as Navy, Army and Air Force Reserve. We have five Veterans Affairs Hospitals, and two military entrance processing stations in Syracuse and Buffalo where individuals are prepared for enlistment or induction into military service. Red Cross volunteers visit MEPS to meet with new service members and their families, providing them with information on the support systems available from Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces.
The Red Cross provides critical services with a caring touch to serve military members and their families here and around the world. We help military families communicate with their loved one and facilitate their return home to deal with emergencies at home through our Hero Care Network.
We offer free resiliency skill-building workshops to military families, both before and after deployments. These are also offered to veterans of all eras and their families. The Red Cross is the largest provider of free, professional volunteer services to recovering wounded warriors and their families in military treatment facilities and hospitals. We provided peer support to caregivers who care for military and veterans.
In conjunction with our annual Holidays for Heroes, we’re asking the community to "Give Something That Means Something" to our veterans and their families this holidays season. Local residents can build comfort kits to provide these military heroes with personal care items that many of us take for granted. We’re always looking for ways to support military children as well. One way is to build activity kits to help keep them occupied while family members attend trainings or informational meetings. The comfort kits and activity kits will be distributed to veterans and their families during veterans stand downs, valor days and other military gathering across the region this holiday season and throughout the year.
To learn more about Service to the Armed Forces, speak with Red Cross SAF volunteers at our information table at the CNY Veterans Parade and Expo being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the New York State Fairgrounds Center of Progress building. You can also call the central New York chapter at (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org/SAF.