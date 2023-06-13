As was shared previously in this space, one of the priorities of the American Red Cross is our year long home fire safety campaign, which to date has been credited with saving 47 lives in our western New York region since its launch in 2014. A critical component of the program is the annual Sound the Alarm initiative, in which Red Cross volunteers install free smoke alarms and provide fire safety education to area residents who request that assistance.

During a home fire, working smoke alarms can be the difference between survival and tragedy.

That’s why we’re grateful to the hundreds of volunteers across our 27-county region, including Cayuga County, who supported the 2023 Sound the Alarm event held from mid-April to mid-May. What these community-minded, dedicated individuals and organizations accomplished during those four weeks was nothing short of amazing and included:

• Installing 1,086 smoke alarms, exceeding our goal

• Providing home fire safety education to 988 individuals

• Making 428 homes/families safer.

This was through our four “day of action” events, as well as partner efforts with area fire and health departments.

On behalf of those we serve, thank you to everyone who helped make this event a success — as well as to our incredible volunteers, donors and community partners who support the campaign year-round.

To learn more about how you can get involved and protect your family from home fires, visit redcross.org/local/new-york/western-new-york.html.