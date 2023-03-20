As this piece is written, a winter storm warning is in effect for many counties served by the American Red Cross of Western New York, including Cayuga County and the city of Auburn. In fact, as Winter Storm Sage, described as a powerful Nor’easter, sweeps upward into New York state, the Auburn area is projected to receive between 12 and 18 inches of snow. It’s impossible to know if, by the time this is published, the storm meets the expectations of meteorologists, but it’s much easier to illustrate exactly how the Red Cross anticipates needs and is prepared to respond and assist a community when storms like Sage or other disasters strike.

After tracking the storm since it was highlighted by the National Weather Service on March 11, the Red Cross of Western New York Disaster Response Team began a regular cadence of twice-daily meetings on the morning of March 14. With only a trace of snow on the ground at that point, Red Cross volunteers had already been deep into planning for any necessary responses within our 27-county footprint. This included:

• Putting together teams for possible sheltering needs and working with municipalities to identify possible locations.

• Preparing for the possibility of feeding large numbers of shelter residents.

• Placing our emergency response vehicles on standby for possible feeding needs.

• Discussing logistical needs and the placement of supply trailers in areas expected to be hard-hit.

• Assessing any possible threats, hazards or other factors impacting our service delivery, such as road closures and travel restrictions.

This type of preparation is a hallmark of the Red Cross and occurs in the face of every disaster situation. It demonstrates the Red Cross focus on preparedness and its commitment to being available to communities in times of greatest need. Volunteers and staff don’t always know if they will eventually be called upon, but they ensure they are ready and capable if that time arises.

In much the same way, a community of donors and volunteers is an important part of the behind-the-scenes activity that ensures that the local Red Cross is ready and capable to respond when needed. The work of the Red Cross as it strives to meet its calling to alleviate suffering is made possible only through the generous support of donors.

As we reach the end of the celebration of Red Cross Month, there is a fun and exciting way to support your Red Cross. It’s called the March Mission Madness Regional Online Auction, and it features exciting items on which participants can bid. These include a Keuka Lake cruise, MacKenzie-Childs merchandise, a weekend getaway to Cooperstown and Buffalo Sabres tickets and memorabilia, including an autographed stick from star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. To view a comprehensive list of items available and to participate in the bidding, just visit wnyauction.givesmart.com. If you are not the auction type, but still want to support the work of the Red Cross, you can also make a donation through the auction website.

Next up on the Red Cross agenda is the annual Sound the Alarm program, in which free smoke alarms are installed in homes that lack working devices. While our Home Fire Campaign, which has been attributed to 43 lives saved in our region, runs throughout the year, the Sound the Alarm component is highlighted in late April through early May. To find out more about that program, just visit redcross.org/local/new-york/western-new-york/about-us/news-and-events/events/sound-the-alarm-western-new-york.html.