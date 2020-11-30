Red Cross: The gift of perspective

I became an American Red Cross volunteer in 2016, in response to a radio advertisement. They were asking for those who had two weeks available to travel to North Carolina for Hurricane Matthew relief. I called the Red Cross, was trained in short order and deployed three days later. The hours can be long, the living conditions sometimes spartan, the food marginal, the work emotionally draining — and I can’t wait to deploy again.
Since then, as a Red Cross disaster volunteer, I’ve deployed to regions throughout the country to help residents recover from natural and manmade disasters. My experience has been that those who can afford it the least are often impacted the most by disasters and, at times, the emotional toll can seem unbearable. It’s our job to make sure they know they are not alone, and to help them find hope.
I serve in many roles with the Red Cross, including disaster spiritual care, providing comfort, hope and a compassionate listening ear to people in some of their darkest hours.
Several months ago, I traveled to Texas to serve those communities impacted by Hurricane Laura. During the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross has implemented safety precautions to allow us to continue to provide assistance, including prioritizing individual hotel rooms for evacuees instead of congregate shelters whenever possible.
Two weeks after Laura made landfall, more than 7,000 people in Texas were staying in emergency lodgings. I was in the lobby of a hotel where many evacuees were staying when one of them approached me. I have a vivid memory of her modest request: “My mother is on oxygen. I think she could use a visit.” A fellow Red Crosser and I, wearing masks, made our way to the woman’s room.
There, we met the 89-year-old mother. Three months earlier, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She developed blood clots in her lungs, which damaged them to the extent that she now required constant oxygen. She told us that her husband left her after the diagnosis. Then Hurricane Laura came through and destroyed everything she had. I tried to get her to talk about what was going on with her, but she couldn’t. All she could do was hold back the tears. When we asked what we could do for her, she replied, “Just pray for me,” which we did and continue to do so. What a sacred moment! I realized that nothing was more important for me than being with her.
Like many Red Cross volunteers, I often get more from my experiences than the people we’re helping. Encounters such as this have blessed me with the gift of perspective. Whenever I’m having a bad day, I think of what others, such as this woman, are going through. I’ve also learned that I’m built to do this work. In fact, I believe we are all built to do this work, to be of service to others in their time of greatest need.
The Red Cross needs volunteers to help in our own backyard, as well as those who are willing to deploy to support national relief operations. There’s a wide array of opportunities, including many that can be done from your own home. For more information, and to apply, please visit redcross.org/volunteertoday
Richard McCorry is disaster spiritual care lead for the Western New York Region of the American Red Cross. For more information, visit redcross.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!