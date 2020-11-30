Red Cross: The gift of perspective

There, we met the 89-year-old mother. Three months earlier, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She developed blood clots in her lungs, which damaged them to the extent that she now required constant oxygen. She told us that her husband left her after the diagnosis. Then Hurricane Laura came through and destroyed everything she had. I tried to get her to talk about what was going on with her, but she couldn’t. All she could do was hold back the tears. When we asked what we could do for her, she replied, “Just pray for me,” which we did and continue to do so. What a sacred moment! I realized that nothing was more important for me than being with her.

Like many Red Cross volunteers, I often get more from my experiences than the people we’re helping. Encounters such as this have blessed me with the gift of perspective. Whenever I’m having a bad day, I think of what others, such as this woman, are going through. I’ve also learned that I’m built to do this work. In fact, I believe we are all built to do this work, to be of service to others in their time of greatest need.

Richard McCorry is disaster spiritual care lead for the Western New York Region of the American Red Cross. For more information, visit redcross.org.

