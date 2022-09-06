Red Cross: 'The need for blood is constant'

Chances are if you’ve read this column, you’re familiar with the adage that “the need for blood is constant.”

The need is so constant, in fact, that earlier this year the American Red Cross declared a blood shortage crisis as our blood inventory dipped to some of its lowest levels in more than a decade caused by several factors — winter weather not being the least of them here in Cayuga County and across our region.

Despite these challenges, whether it was weather or COVID-19-related, the American public, with an eye toward helping our neighbors in need, worked to overcome this shortage by simply rolling up a sleeve. But while we are currently no longer in crisis mode, the need for blood donations in our region continues to be great — especially as we head into the final months of 2022.

It is a time of year that typically presents seasonal challenges as folks return to school and work after summer break and begin to prepare for upcoming holidays. And as the supplier of 40% of the nation’s blood supply, the Red Cross needs to collect roughly 13,000 units of lifesaving blood per day in order to keep up with hospital demands for patients in need. Locally, more than 80% of the blood supplied to hospitals to assist with patient treatment comes from blood drives hosted by a number of our partner sponsors across Cayuga County.

That’s where that old saying “the need for blood is constant” comes back into play — and why your generosity continues to be needed. Every two seconds someone is in need of lifesaving blood, and volunteer donors willing to roll up a sleeve are the only source. As you take time to enjoy these final few weeks of summer and transition into the year’s final quarter, I urge you to consider making an appointment to donate blood at a drive near you by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App today to avoid the threat of a crisis tomorrow.

Upcoming blood drives • 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius • 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Borodino Fire Department, 2500 Nunnery Road, Skaneateles • 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles • 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn • 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco • 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius • 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Mozaic, 1521 Clark St. Road, Aurelius • 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles • 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.