September is National Preparedness Month, the perfect time for you to get your household ready in case an emergency should occur. The American Red Cross prepares all year for disasters and urges everyone to Be Red Cross Ready, too. Disasters can happen anywhere, at any time, even in your home. Being prepared is easier than you think.
During National Preparedness Month, we ask you to take three action steps — get an emergency kit, make an emergency plan and be informed — so you and your loved ones can react quickly if an emergency occurs.
Build a kit: Assemble an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you if you must evacuate. Include items such as water, non-perishable food, a flashlight and extra batteries, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit and medications. You should also include copies of important documents, such as ID, proof of address and insurance policies. Put in some extra cash in case electronic transactions are shut down.
Make a plan: Talk with members of your household about steps to take during emergencies. Plan what to do if everyone is separated and choose two places to meet— one right outside your home in case of a sudden emergency such as a fire, and another outside your neighborhood if you can’t return home or are asked to evacuate. Choose a contact person from out of the area and make sure all family members have the person’s phone number and email address. Tell everyone in the household where the emergency information and supplies are kept. Practice evacuating your home twice a year. Drive your planned evacuation route and map out alternate routes in case main roads are closed.
Be informed: Know what kinds of emergency situations may occur where you live, where you work and where you go to school. Find out how you would receive information from local authorities in the event of an emergency. Get trained in First Aid and CPR/AED so you’ll know what to do in an emergency if help is delayed. Don’t forget your pets; plan for them too. If you have to evacuate, make arrangements for your animals. Keep a list of pet-friendly motels/hotels and animal shelters along your evacuation route.
You have free articles remaining.
The Red Cross Emergency App has more than 35 customizable severe weather and emergency alerts. Content on what to do before, during and after emergencies is readily available. Parents can download the Monster Guard: Prepare for Emergencies App so 7- to 11-year-olds will have a fun, gaming environment to learn how to prevent emergencies and what to do if one occurs. Apps can be downloaded for free by searching for "American Red Cross" in app stores or visiting redcross.org/apps.
You can also enable Red Cross skills for Alexa to receive notifications about approaching natural disasters, get valuable first aid information and schedule a blood donation. Details are available at redcross.org/alexa-skills.
Being prepared may not prevent a disaster, but it will give you confidence to meet the challenge.
For more tips, visit our website redcross.org/prepare.