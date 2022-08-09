Red Cross: Three simple ways to prepare for emergencies

Last month, we highlighted Red Crosser Chuck Haupt and his fellow volunteers as they focused on an intensive disaster management training simulation. Training courses at every level are a fixture for Red Cross volunteers, whether you’re working toward supervising a major disaster relief operation like Chuck and his teammates or volunteering at your local blood drive. The Red Cross is committed to ensuring a level of preparedness for all 2,000 volunteers within our region so that they can effectively deliver help and hope in times of emergency.

At the same time, the Red Cross also wants to ensure that in those times of emergency, or while help is on the way, that families are prepared as well. Did you know that last year alone more than 40% of Americans were living in a county struck by climate disaster? That’s nearly 130 million people.

As we mobilize local Red Cross volunteers to provide assistance in the wake of devastating flooding in Kentucky, or here at home in the aftermath of an EF-2 tornado, we encourage families to take their own steps toward emergency preparedness as we head into National Preparedness Month this September.

In fact, there are three simple steps you and your family can take now to make sure you're prepared for life’s emergencies whenever and however they may happen:

• Build an emergency kit. This should include a gallon of water per person, per day, nonperishable food, a flashlight and a battery-powered radio. Make sure to include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants and pets, hygiene items and copies of importance papers, cellphone chargers, blankets, emergency contact information and more.

• Make a plan. Create a plan with loved ones in the event you are separated from family during an emergency and what to do if you need to evacuate.

• Stay informed. Learn more about what emergency situations may occur where you live, work and go to school, how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get that information.

Being prepared for disasters is important for everyone. Depending on your household’s needs, there might be special considerations to take into account as part of your emergency planning. This National Preparedness Month, and every month, the Red Cross has you covered with tips, tools and free programs to help. Disasters can happen anywhere, anytime. Take action to get prepared and visit redcross.org/prepare for more.