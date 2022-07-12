Red Cross: Training to keep up with home fires and other disasters

In his 13 years volunteering with the American Red Cross, Chuck Haupt has responded to approximately 30 disaster relief operations — ranging from home fires across the region to large-scale operations like Hurricanes Harvey and Sandy.

“The Red Cross trains us to get to a place of yes, and every person matters no matter what their situation is,” Haupt explained. “I find volunteering with the Red Cross to be extremely rewarding, I don’t care if it’s wildfires in Colorado or flooding in the Southern Tier.”

Throughout his tenure, Haupt has held a number of positions, from regional instructor helping to train fellow volunteers, to serving as a lead in sheltering operations and distribution of emergency supplies. But Haupt faced one of his most challenging experiences to date just last month — an intensive two-day simulation training to prepare volunteers like him to lead some of the nation’s largest relief operations — no matter where or how disaster strikes.

“It was my first time going through this type of simulation course for disaster relief management,” he explained. “They provided us difficult, real-life scenarios, and we were under pressure. It was up to us to make the decision that was best for the community and how to serve them best. It was intense but it was really enjoyable.”

Haupt explained that no situation was too far-fetched for the nearly two dozen trainees and everything that could possibly go wrong on an operation was explored for the purposes of exposing the future job directors to the difficult realities of greater and much more frequent disaster responses.

From a regional perspective, this past fiscal year to date has been a record one in terms of disaster responses for the American Red Cross of Western New York and its volunteers — with 11 larger-scale disaster response operations requiring longer-term assistance and sheltering across the region’s 27-county footprint from weather-related disasters, including multiple floods, winter storms, multi-family home fires and more.

“A tidbit I like to share with community groups I speak with is asking what the No. 1 disaster we respond to. Most people would say hurricanes or wildfires, but I say no, it’s home fires," Haupt said. "Every eight minutes somewhere in the U.S. we are responding to a home fire. When you think of it that way, it’s pretty amazing. Every operation starts out as a smaller Disaster Action Team operation and depending on the situation it goes up from there.”

Also an active member of the DAT team, Haupt is one of those volunteers responding to home fires across the region every eight minutes. In fiscal year 2022, Chuck and his fellow DAT members responded to more than 750 home fires, providing more than 1,300 families with items like food, clothing, comfort kits and emotional support. And with another record-breaking disaster season anticipated at home and nationwide, the longtime Red Crosser said the need for new volunteers and training like the Disaster Response Management Simulation has never been greater.

“Like the simulation course, the Red Cross is focused on allowing volunteers to make the decisions — from the person driving the emergency response vehicle to staff sheltering person. They give you the training,” he explained. “We want to welcome others.”

To join Chuck and his team, or to learn more about volunteer opportunities with the American Red Cross in Cayuga County visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.