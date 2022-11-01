Red Cross: Volunteers have essential role in their communities

The destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian as it rampaged through the state of Florida last month has certainly been well-chronicled. The recovery period for those communities and individuals impacted will likely stretch several months, if not years. And while the attention has focused on the devastation and the power of the storm, there is another story that is equally as powerful — the compassion and dedication of Red Cross volunteers.

Being prepared in the advent of an emergency is a core principle of the American Red Cross, and it was on display as volunteers were assembling and moving supplies to safe areas near to the path of the approaching storm. Nearly 100 tractor trailer loads of supplies — enough to feed and house a capacity of 60,000 individuals — were moved to strategic locations days before Ian’s landfall so that the Red Cross would be able to respond immediately after the storm passed.

When Ian finally moved out back to sea, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers moved in, setting up shelters, distributing food through mobile kitchen operations set up at strategic locations, distributing comfort kits, replacing lost prescriptions and medical supplies, assisting with damage assessments, and providing spiritual and mental health support for those struggling with their loss. Remarkably, volunteers from every state in the U.S. were on hand to help their Florida neighbors. We are particularly proud to share that approximately 35 volunteers from our Western New York region, including several from the Finger Lakes area, answered the call to help, leaving their homes and families for weeks at a time to help those impacted by Ian.

While in this instance volunteers were traveling from Western New York to help others, there have been times when our region has been the recipient of the kindness and caring of Red Cross volunteers. Just last May, an unthinkable tragedy occurred in Buffalo as an individual opened fire in a Tops supermarket, killing 10 innocent people and wounding several others. Local Red Cross volunteers were on the scene within hours, providing food, beverages and support to other first responders. As the situation continued to unfold over the next several days and weeks, volunteers from 19 states arrived in Buffalo to offer support to a grieving community. They staffed community resource centers, provided mental and spiritual health services, attended memorial events and let the community know that they were there to help them get through a tragic time.

There is no doubt that volunteers play an essential role in helping nonprofit organizations successfully carry out their mission. At the Red Cross, however, the roles of our volunteers reach an even higher level. Volunteers hold key leadership positions, provide training to other volunteers and staff and most often are the first faces seen by those impacted by a disaster. By far the most frequent of our disaster responses are home fires. Through our partnership with local fire departments, Red Cross volunteers receive notification when an individual or family needs assistance in the aftermath of a home fire.

Our volunteers arrive on the scene of a fire often before it is even extinguished, many times leaving their homes in the middle of the night to do so. They provide affected families comfort and the resources to seek temporary shelter and food and clothing, if needed. The typical Red Cross volunteer may be the retired electrician or teacher living next door to you who has the desire to make a difference in their community.

We are extremely grateful for the work and support of our volunteers and will take time during the weeks preceding the Thanksgiving holiday to formally thank our nearly 2,000 volunteers through a series of gatherings throughout our 27-county region. We’d also like to invite any other members of the community interested in volunteering their time and talent in a meaningful way to join us. Just call (607) 785-7207 or send a note to RecruitWNY@redcross.org. We provide training that empowers our volunteers to be true, collaborative leaders in our workforce with the ability to make a positive impact in their community. To learn more about different volunteer roles, take a couple of minutes to watch the video below.