Red Cross: Volunteers make it all possible

As 2021 draws to a close, I want to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Cayuga County for the many ways you have helped to make it a successful year for the American Red Cross of Western New York. Whether through a lifesaving blood or financial donation, or offering your time and talents as a Red Cross volunteer, your contribution allows us to continue our mission of alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies here in Cayuga County and across the 27 counties we are proud to serve.

Despite a year of challenges, from a global pandemic to a billion-dollar disaster season and the lowest blood inventory levels we’ve seen in a decade, our staff and more than 2,100 dedicated volunteers who make up 90 percent of our workforce have risen to the occasion, delivering help and hope to those in need time and time again.

It is because of them — and you, that we have been able to:

Conduct 936 disaster response operations within our region

Assist 1,597 impacted by disasters providing shelter, food, clothing and financial support

Hold 5,752 blood drives hosted at Red Cross sites or our community partners

Collect more than 122,000 units of lifesaving blood through the generosity of donors

Provide 3,487 case services to support our active military members, veterans and their families

Trained 37,735 individuals in lifesaving First Aid, CPR/AED, Aquatics and Caregiving

The selflessness and sacrifice necessary to ensure that these mission-critical services and much more are delivered each and every day is nothing short of awe-inspiring.

As 2022 will bring with it a fresh start for us all and undoubtedly a new set of challenges, I invite you to learn more about our mission, and resolve to make the Red Cross part of your new year. Put your time and talents to use volunteering to support a local blood drive, helping families recover from some of their darkest hours or teaching others lifesaving skills right here in our community. Make it a goal to become a blood donor or resolve to donate blood or platelets one more time in 2022 — the process takes just minutes and helps to save countless lives. Or, lend your support by making a financial donation. Your generous donation helps to support families whose lives have been turned upside down by devastating disasters.

Emergencies don’t stop, and neither do we. In these final days of our 140th year, I encourage you to view highlights of the impact our volunteer workforce has had right here within our community by visiting www.redcross.org/wnyholiday2021 and remember that we will be there for you in 2022 and beyond. Until then, thank you again for your continued support and I wish you a safe and healthy new year!

Nick Bond is regional chief executive officer for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.

