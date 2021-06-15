Red Cross: Water and grilling safety tips for summer

The weather is heating up, and while the official start to summer is still a few days away, the American Red Cross of Western New York wants to ensure that everyone has a safe and healthy summer this season. So, whether you’re out on the water or heating up that grill, we want to offer a few tips, resources and even a few courses available this summer to help keep the whole family safe as we head back outdoors!

Water safety

Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water smart.” This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency. Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely. A variety of water safety courses and resources are available to help. To help keep your family safe, the Red Cross offers these tips:

• Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers, such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.