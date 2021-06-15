Red Cross: Water and grilling safety tips for summer

The weather is heating up, and while the official start to summer is still a few days away, the American Red Cross of Western New York wants to ensure that everyone has a safe and healthy summer this season. So, whether you’re out on the water or heating up that grill, we want to offer a few tips, resources and even a few courses available this summer to help keep the whole family safe as we head back outdoors!
Water safety
Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should become “water smart.” This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency. Everyone should be able to enter the water, get a breath, stay afloat, change position, swim a distance and then get out of the water safely. A variety of water safety courses and resources are available to help. To help keep your family safe, the Red Cross offers these tips:
• Prevent unsupervised access to water. Fence pools and spas with adequate barriers and keep a constant eye for any water dangers, such as portable splash pools/slides, buckets and bathtubs.
• Adults should actively supervise children and stay within arm’s reach of young children and new swimmers. Kids should follow the rules. Designate a “water watcher” to keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in and around the water until the next water watcher takes over.
• Always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket when on a boat and if in a situation beyond someone’s skill level.
• Swim as a pair near a lifeguard’s chair — everyone, including experienced swimmers, should swim with a buddy even in areas supervised by lifeguards. Always maintain constant attention and actively supervise children even when lifeguards are present.
• Download the Red Cross Swim app for safety tips, kid-friendly videos and activities, and take the free Water Safety for Parents and Caregivers online course.
Grilling safety
Grilling food is so popular that more than three-quarters of U.S. adults have used a grill — yet, grilling sparks more than 10,000 home fires on average each year. To avoid this, the Red Cross offers these grilling safety tips:
• Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited.
• Never grill indoors — not in the house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.
• Make sure everyone, including pets, stays away from the grill.
• Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, deck, tree branches or anything that could catch fire.
• Use long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to help keep the chef safe.
Accidents and emergencies happen
The Red Cross has several resources to help people learn how to treat bee stings, burns and heat emergencies, including online and in-person training courses, a free First Aid app and a First Aid Skill for Amazon Alexa-enabled devices.
Help the American Red Cross to save lives this summer
Part of a safe community is a strong blood supply for hospital patients. Give blood, platelets or plasma this summer to help ensure patients get the medical treatments they need. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information or to schedule your donation.
Meg Rossman is regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Western New York Region. For more information, call (315) 234-2200 or visit redcross.org.