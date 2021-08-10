Red Cross: What to know about student traffic safety ahead of school

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If a teenager is going to drive to school, parents should mandate that they use seat belts. Drivers should not use their cellphone to text or make calls, and avoid eating or drinking while driving.

Some students ride their bike to school. They should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic is going.

When children are walking to school, they should only cross the street at an intersection, and use a route along which the school has placed crossing guards.

Parents should walk young children to school, along with children taking new routes or attending new schools, at least for the first week to ensure they know how to get there safely. Arrange for students to walk to school with a friend or classmate.

Additionally, parents with younger children and those headed to school for the first time should also take a few special steps. Make sure your child knows their phone number, address, how to get in touch with their parents at work, how to get in touch with another trusted adult and how to dial 911. Teach children not to talk to strangers or accept rides from someone they don’t know.

Drivers, slow down!