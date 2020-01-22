'Rejuvenate and refresh': New Auburn studio focuses on mental wellness

Katie Stott-Dennis wants to give others the help she wanted when she was a child.
In August, Stott-Dennis opened Little House of Shine, a family wellness and learning center, at 2115 W. Genesee St. Road in Aurelius in August. At the core of the business is the importance of emotional intelligence, wellness and growth, focusing on one thing at a time, and processing life's tribulations in a healthy way, she said.
Stott-Dennis said she could have used that kind of support when she was a student.
"I want to to be the person that I needed when I was younger, and I think about that every single day when I go into Little House of Shine," she said.
Classes at the studio include yoga and singing for children ages 2-4 with parents, and monthly workshops for young women ages 7-11 to love themselves. Classes for adults include mediation sessions. One-on-one sessions are also available.
Stott-Dennis was previously a teacher for 16 years, and a Union Springs Central School District special education teacher for seven. She said the studio was inspired by the state Education Department requiring mental health education in schools, which went into effect in July 2018. She believes her work complements the efforts made by schools, adding that teachers, counselors, social workers and others work extremely hard. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in five youth experience a mental disorder in a given year.
While training can cover how to teach a child, Stott-Dennis said, many teachers around the country may not have been trained to contend with the mental, social and emotional issues students bring with them to the classroom. In trying to handle these challenges, she continued, teachers can find themselves dealing with their own mental health issues. She said the studio assists children, parents, teachers, caregivers "and any human who wants to grow and evolve."
One of the events the studio holds for adults, Stott-Dennis said, are group sessions called Love Me Days centered on people loving and helping themselves. She is planning Love Me Days targeting those in specific careers, such as education or mental wellness, though she stressed that no one would be turned away.
"They need to have a place where they can come and rejuvenate and refresh with like-minded and like-valued people," she said.
A separate business, called Mind, Body, Meta, shares the same building as Little House of Shine. Owned by Monique Moshaty, the holistic skin care business offers a custom and handmade product line, and skin care treatments.
Stott-Dennis said she adores seeing the apprehension and anxiety melt away from a client's face before her very eyes. She felt she didn't see enough ways for the public to address their mental and emotional needs either locally or beyond, she continued, so she created one. She said she was thrilled to create a business that can help people.
"It feels incredible to see the smiling faces on the folks that I work with," she said. "Every time there's an event and they leave, we all become friends, they become part of a tribe."
