'Rejuvenate and refresh': New Auburn studio focuses on mental wellness

While training can cover how to teach a child, Stott-Dennis said, many teachers around the country may not have been trained to contend with the mental, social and emotional issues students bring with them to the classroom. In trying to handle these challenges, she continued, teachers can find themselves dealing with their own mental health issues. She said the studio assists children, parents, teachers, caregivers "and any human who wants to grow and evolve."

One of the events the studio holds for adults, Stott-Dennis said, are group sessions called Love Me Days centered on people loving and helping themselves. She is planning Love Me Days targeting those in specific careers, such as education or mental wellness, though she stressed that no one would be turned away.

"They need to have a place where they can come and rejuvenate and refresh with like-minded and like-valued people," she said.

A separate business, called Mind, Body, Meta, shares the same building as Little House of Shine. Owned by Monique Moshaty, the holistic skin care business offers a custom and handmade product line, and skin care treatments.