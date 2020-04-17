Relief grants available to NYS historical organizations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Pomeroy Fund for NYS History, a new partnership between the William G. Pomeroy Foundation and the Museum Association of New York, is offering grant assistance to nonprofit history organizations in the state that have been forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants range between $1,000 and $2,000 per organization, and a total of $50,000 will be distributed. Organizations must have budgets lower than $100,000. Grants can be used to purchase computer hardware or software, pay for utilities, maintain internet access or expand bandwidth, or secure facilities and collections.

Applications are being accepted through Monday, April 27, and grants will be disbursed beginning May 13.

“Together, we are all facing unprecedented circumstances,” said Bill Pomeroy, founder and trustee of the Pomeroy Foundation, in a news release. “The present pandemic has caused significant disruption for history organizations. These organizations have been, and continue to be, vital resources in our communities. That’s why we have partnered with MANY to start the Pomeroy Fund for NYS History and provide much needed assistance to critical areas of their operations.”

For more information, or to apply for a grant, visit nysmuseums.org/pomeroy-fund-for-nys-history.

