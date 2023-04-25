Chef Joseph Yoon, internationally known as an ambassador for edible insects, will lead two events in Cayuga County next week as part of a partnership between Cayuga Community and Wells colleges.

Yoon, the founder of Brooklyn Bugs, will discuss the sustainability and culinary potential of edible insects during "Bug Out! Cooking with Insects." The event will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Sommer Center at Wells, 170 Main St., Aurora, and at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn. The events are free and open to the public.

“The idea of eating insects sparks the curiosity for literally 100% of people I speak with, but what I also love to share beyond the food is the tremendous potential of insect agriculture to cultivate innovative ideas to address food security, mitigate climate change, and create resilient solutions beneficial to our health, food systems, and planet," Yoon said in a news release. "We’re honored to collaborate with Wells College and Cayuga Community College to share and brainstorm on creative solutions through the prism of great hope and optimism driven by great purpose, science, kindness, and gastronomy."

Yoon will then share "Feeding Your Curiosity," a 10-course tasting meal prepared by chef instructor Patrick Leibacher and students in Cayuga's culinary arts program Tuesday evening. Two seatings will take place, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Registration is required; to register, call (315) 294-8841.

Both events are part of Wells' Sustainability Series, and are being made possible with underwriting support of Deb Callahan, a member of the college's class of 1985.

“Chef Yoon’s pioneering approach to sustainability and food security is as unique and timely as it is important. His thought-provoking culinary presentation is an opportunity to learn about the role we can each play in solving these problems in today’s society,” said Marian Brown, director of the Wells Center for Sustainability and the Environment. “Wells is delighted to partner with Cayuga to highlight this important emerging sustainability topic of diversifying our food sources.”

For more information, visit brooklynbugs.com, wells.edu/academics/center-sustainability-environment or cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/soma/degrees/culinary-arts.