We would like to thank, Owasco Town Supervisor, Ed Wagner and the Town board members for their summer concert sponsorship of the Auburn Civic Band. The Auburn Civic Band, is a professional Orchestra stacked full of quality musicians, which donate their time to the community. The Band has held four concerts in Owasco at the newly updated Owasco playground and pavilion. These concerts brought out many area citizens for an evening of various enjoyable tunes.
We can't imagine a more American tradition than band concerts, in the park, on a warm summer evening. Thank you to each and every one who made these evenings and the music a success.