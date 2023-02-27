Dr. Jon Valdina, of Auburn, received the George D. Greenwood Award from the Seventh District Dental Society, part of the New York State Dental Association, on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The award is given annually to a member who has been dedicated to his profession, faithful in his activities and loyal to his fellow members. Valdina served as president of the society and is a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team, which has assisted with forensic identification after the Sept. 11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 near Buffalo and the 2010 Haiti earthquake. He also assisted during the COVID-19 pandemic in California in 2020, and has served as a forensic dental examiner for the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.
Valdina recently retired after 52 years of practicing dentistry in Auburn. He continues to be a member of both the society and the response team, and resides in Auburn with his wife of 53 years, Diana. They have two sons, Chief Assistant District Attorney of Cayuga County Christopher Valdina and Dr. Peter Valdina, who with his wife, Tess, has children Sebastian and Pia in Chelsea, Michigan.