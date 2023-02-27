The award is given annually to a member who has been dedicated to his profession, faithful in his activities and loyal to his fellow members. Valdina served as president of the society and is a member of the Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team, which has assisted with forensic identification after the Sept. 11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the crash of Colgan Air Flight 3407 near Buffalo and the 2010 Haiti earthquake. He also assisted during the COVID-19 pandemic in California in 2020, and has served as a forensic dental examiner for the Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office.