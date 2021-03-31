Retiring United Way of Cayuga County head: COVID-19 hard on human services

Macier takes pride in the Cayuga County chapter's work on the United Way's ALICE project as well. Short for "Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed," the project aims to help people who struggle financially despite earning above the federal poverty level. She's also glad to have seen significant growth for Cayuga County's 211 Lifeline, an underutilized source of information on local human services.

Much of that work was made possible by the United Way of Cayuga County strengthening its volunteer base over the past few years. Between 200 and 220 work with the organization in an average year, Macier said. Some lend a hand in its East Genesee Street offices, while others work more directly on the United Way's mission of making sure that the community's needs are being met.

"One thing that makes United Way so unique is we evaluate the work of the organizations we fund," she said. "If you give a dollar and want it to go to organization A, we can tell you that it went to A."

Since COVID-19, however, volunteers are just one area where the United Way of Cayuga County and human service providers have had difficulty.