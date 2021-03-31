Retiring United Way of Cayuga County head: COVID-19 hard on human services

Karen Macier is proud of what she and the United Way of Cayuga County have achieved since she became its executive director in July 2016.
But as she prepares to retire, Macier hopes people realize that human services are under perhaps more stress than ever due to COVID-19.
Not only has the pandemic increased the need for many of those services since last March, it has also made it harder for organizations — like the ones the United Way supports — to provide them.
Macier will continue to help the United Way and those organizations through the challenges of COVID-19 in April, even though March 31 is officially her last day. Her successor is still being finalized.
"It's certainly been my pleasure to serve here," she told The Citizen on Tuesday. "It's a great community. I'm blessed to have this job and to have such support."
Macier came to Cayuga County from Seneca County, where she served as executive director of its United Way for a few years. She's been with the international fundraising nonprofit for eight years total.
Though she was born in her mother's native Panama, Macier's dad was from the central New York area. That hometown connection, along with a career working in nonprofits, prepared her for immediate action at the United Way of Cayuga County. Prior to her hiring, the chapter had been without an executive director for over a year. So after she arrived, Macier and her two fellow staff began rebuilding.
Among the first things that meant was forming and strengthening partnerships. From the foundations who contribute to the United Way to the human service providers where the money goes, the chapter has worked at "making sure that we're at the table and the voice of the human services sector is heard," Macier said. She's also grateful to the many businesses that have welcomed the United Way into their workplaces so staff could speak to employees about the organization and its annual campaign, which raised more than $708,000 in its most recent year.
Macier takes pride in the Cayuga County chapter's work on the United Way's ALICE project as well. Short for "Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed," the project aims to help people who struggle financially despite earning above the federal poverty level. She's also glad to have seen significant growth for Cayuga County's 211 Lifeline, an underutilized source of information on local human services.
Much of that work was made possible by the United Way of Cayuga County strengthening its volunteer base over the past few years. Between 200 and 220 work with the organization in an average year, Macier said. Some lend a hand in its East Genesee Street offices, while others work more directly on the United Way's mission of making sure that the community's needs are being met.
"One thing that makes United Way so unique is we evaluate the work of the organizations we fund," she said. "If you give a dollar and want it to go to organization A, we can tell you that it went to A."
Since COVID-19, however, volunteers are just one area where the United Way of Cayuga County and human service providers have had difficulty.
Social distancing has not only kept many of those volunteers at home, Macier said, it has also prevented organizations from hosting most of the fundraising events they've come to rely upon for support. Funding from the government, meanwhile, has fallen under the same cloud of uncertainty as much else during the pandemic. Some funds were completely held from organizations at first, she said, and some funds are still reduced even as the need for their services remains high. Food, housing and transportation are just some of the ones that have become more urgent during COVID-19.
Sensing that urgency, the United Way of Cayuga County responded to the pandemic with a prompt release of $50,000 to local organizations for personal protective equipment and work-from-home technology, Macier said. The organization has since worked closely with the Cayuga Community Fund to make sure human service providers can continue their crucial work despite the uncertainty.
As she leaves the local United Way chapter, Macier is confident it will maintain the momentum of her tenure even during this unprecedented time.
"We're so blessed in our community to be very deep in resources," she said. "Everyone has done a great job. But that doesn't mean it hasn't been difficult."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.