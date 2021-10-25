Retreat at Auburn chapel to offer tips for holiday stress

An interactive retreat, "Manage Stress and Experience Peace of Mind," will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

The retreat will offer tips for dealing with stress during the holidays. It will be presented by certified mindfulness and spiritual life coach Joe Sarnicola and health coach and reiki master Jody Brown.

The retreat costs $25 and preregistration is required.

For more information, email joesarnicola@yahoo.com or jfb523@gmail.com.

