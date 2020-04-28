Rhodes: Auburn school district resources during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With our schools being closed for the last six weeks, and the closure continuing for at least another three weeks, we are undoubtedly going through very unprecedented times. I commend our students and teachers for their efforts in continuing curriculum as best as they can under the circumstances. I also commend parents and guardians for balancing the homeschooling role along with work and regular duties at home. This is a difficult time for all of us, and everyone is just doing the best they can to get through it, and we will get through it together.

Thank you to all of the essential workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic as well. The Booker T. Washington Community Center and the E. John Gavras Center are both offering day care services for essential workers. If you are an essential worker and need child care, please feel free to contact the centers directly for more information.