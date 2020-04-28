Rhodes: Auburn school district resources during COVID-19

With our schools being closed for the last six weeks, and the closure continuing for at least another three weeks, we are undoubtedly going through very unprecedented times. I commend our students and teachers for their efforts in continuing curriculum as best as they can under the circumstances. I also commend parents and guardians for balancing the homeschooling role along with work and regular duties at home. This is a difficult time for all of us, and everyone is just doing the best they can to get through it, and we will get through it together.
Thank you to all of the essential workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic as well. The Booker T. Washington Community Center and the E. John Gavras Center are both offering day care services for essential workers. If you are an essential worker and need child care, please feel free to contact the centers directly for more information.
As a reminder, we are continuing to offer free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches to all Auburn Enlarged City School District students from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Casey Park Elementary, Genesee Elementary and Auburn Junior High School. Students are given multiple meals each of those days that will get them through to the next distribution day. Additionally, the Booker T. Washington Community Center has free grab-and-go dinners available for all Auburn Enlarged City School District students from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays at the center on Chapman Avenue.
Our school psychologists, social workers and counselors continue to be available to provide social and emotional support and assistance to our students during regular school hours. For contact information, as well as additional resources, please visit our Student Services Department page at aecsd.education.
Thank you again to everyone in our community for doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. I know social distancing is difficult, but we must stay the course in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.
We miss our students and look forward to seeing them all back in school!
Kathleen Rhodes is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.
