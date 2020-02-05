Rhodes: Auburn student athletes attend leadership programs

Athletics are often thought of as a collection of sporting events in which the most important part is about winning. While striving to win is an important goal, athletics is also about teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship, all of which contribute to the development of well-rounded members of society.

The Auburn Athletic Department is always seeking out opportunities for our student athletes and coaches to enhance their skills beyond the game. This year, New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section III Athletics has expanded its leadership development opportunities in an effort to include more student athletes. Auburn has student athletes and coaches representing our district in two leadership programs this year.

One of the programs is the Vinciguerra Leadership Academy, sponsored by Section III Athletics and facilitated by Vinciguerra Consulting Group, which is an exclusive leadership development program that was created to further strengthen the skill sets of our local student athletes and is a unique program unlike any other in New York state. The leadership academy consists of four meetings throughout the school year, two in the fall and two in the spring, and each school district participating is allowed to select eight students and four coaches to attend all four meetings.