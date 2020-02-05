Rhodes: Auburn student athletes attend leadership programs

Athletics are often thought of as a collection of sporting events in which the most important part is about winning. While striving to win is an important goal, athletics is also about teamwork, leadership and sportsmanship, all of which contribute to the development of well-rounded members of society.
The Auburn Athletic Department is always seeking out opportunities for our student athletes and coaches to enhance their skills beyond the game. This year, New York State Public High School Athletic Association Section III Athletics has expanded its leadership development opportunities in an effort to include more student athletes. Auburn has student athletes and coaches representing our district in two leadership programs this year.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the programs is the Vinciguerra Leadership Academy, sponsored by Section III Athletics and facilitated by Vinciguerra Consulting Group, which is an exclusive leadership development program that was created to further strengthen the skill sets of our local student athletes and is a unique program unlike any other in New York state. The leadership academy consists of four meetings throughout the school year, two in the fall and two in the spring, and each school district participating is allowed to select eight students and four coaches to attend all four meetings.
This marks the third year of Auburn’s involvement with the Vinciguerra Leadership Academy. The program allows student athletes to explore a variety of curriculum modules throughout the program, including accountability, attitude, sportsmanship, character, adversity, courage, motivation and much more. Coaches also have an opportunity to receive professional development on various aspects of coaching. In addition, both student athletes and coaches have access to discussions with collegiate, professional and Olympic athletes and coaches, as well as top-flight CEOs and leaders from a variety of fields. The culminating activity in this program is a service project that the student athletes develop and implement in their school, and they then share the process/project with others attending the academy.
Section III also sponsors another leadership conference, which was held in November at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar, and Auburn was able to send four student athletes and one coach. The purpose of this conference is to provide student athletes with tools to be positive leaders among their team(s), school, community and beyond. Student athletes learn to foster sportsmanship and create a common bond within league schools and the section, as well as learn more about character education traits and motivational techniques.
These leadership opportunities are a vital part of helping our student athletes enhance their skills beyond the game.
Kathleen Rhodes is president of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. For more information, call (315) 255-8800 or visit aecsd.education.